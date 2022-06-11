Cataractes advance to 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

The Shawinigan Cataractes have advanced to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia after they won their first President Cup in franchise history following a 4-1 series win over the Charlottetown Islanders.

The Cataractes won Game 5 in P.E.I. Saturday afternoon, coming away with a 4-3 overtime victory to clinch a spot at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia for just the second time in franchise history. Shawinigan hosted the 2012 tournament and won the event after they defeated the London Knights 2-1 in overtime.

Led by Mavrik Bourque and Xavier Bourgault, the Cataractes became the 21st different franchise to claim a President Cup. In all, Bourque, a 2020 first-round selection of the Dallas Stars, closed out the playoffs with a team-leading 25 points counting nine goals and 16 assists coming in 16 games. Second to Bourque was Bourgault, a 2021 first-round choice of the Edmonton Oilers who notched 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points in 16 appearances.

Shawinigan swept Rimouski, and then Gatineau, in the first two rounds of the QMJHL Playoffs. They would advance to the President Cup after a 3-2 series win over the No. 1 ranked Quebec Remparts as they overcame a 2-1 series deficit to reach their fourth President Cup.

The Cataractes opened the President Cup with a 5-1 win in Charlottetown before they took Game 2 by a 4-3 score in overtime after Pierrick Dube tied the game in regulation with six seconds left and Bourgault scored the game-winner 2:50 into the extra frame.

They’d need overtime again Wednesday as Charles Beaudoin was given credit on the game-winner just 46 seconds in as they took a 3-0 series lead after a 5-4 victory. They were beaten 7-0 Thursday night but rebounded to clinch the series Saturday as they will make their second appearance at the Memorial Cup presented by Kia a decade after their first.

No player on the Cataractes roster has previously appeared in a Memorial Cup. Shawinigan will look to become the third straight team from the QMJHL to win the Memorial Cup after Acadie-Bathurst (2018) and Rouyn-Noranda (2019).

With their President Cup victory, the Cataractes become the second team to secure their place at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia after host Saint John. Shawinigan will open its tournament June 21 when they will face either Edmonton or Seattle. They’ll then battle either Hamilton or Windsor June 23 before they conclude the round-robin June 25 in an all QMJHL battle with the Sea Dogs.

Every game of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia can be seen live on TSN and RDS. A limited number of tickets for the tournament remain available for purchase.

2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Schedule

Mon., June 20 – Game 1: Saint John vs. OHL at 7 p.m. AT

Tues., June 21 – Game 2: Shawinigan vs. WHL at 7 p.m. AT

Wed., June 22 – Game 3: Saint John vs. WHL at 7 p.m. AT

Thurs., June 23 – Game 4: Shawinigan vs. OHL at 7 p.m. AT

Fri., June 24 – Game 5: WHL vs. OHL at 7 p.m. AT

Sat., June 25 – Game 6: Saint John vs. Shawinigan at 5 p.m. AT

Sun., June 26 – Tie-Breaker, if necessary, at 5 p.m. AT

Mon., June 27 – Semi-Final at 7 p.m. AT

Wed., June 29 – Championship Final at 7 p.m. AT