Cataford signs entry-level contract with Vegas

Halifax Mooseheads forward Mathieu Cataford has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Cataford was the 77th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

This year, Cataford sits second in QMJHL scoring with 55 points while he’s ranked fifth in goals with 23.

Last year, the 18-year-old had 75 points (31 goals) in the regular season and added 13 postseason points as Halifax reached the Gilles-Couteau Trophy finals.

Cataford, who won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, was the sixth overall pick by the Mooseheads in the 2021 QMJHL Draft. His 176 points are the 19th most in franchise history.