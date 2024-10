Carlsberg becomes an Official Partner of the CHL

Carlsberg Lite will become the official beer of fans across the CHL in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) alongside its Member Leagues – the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) – are proud to announce Carlsberg as an official partner. As part of a new three-year partnership with the CHL, Carlsberg will serve as a sponsor to the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada and the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Moreover, in addition to their affiliation with the CHL’s national events for the 2024-25 season, Carlsberg Lite will become the official beer of fans across the CHL and its Member Leagues: the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL.

“Working with the OHL this past year has been a source of pride for our team at Carlsberg Canada. Expanding our commitment and partnering with the CHL and its Member Leagues is a natural next step that we are thrilled to take,” said Anders Rud Jørgensen, Managing Director of Carlsberg Canada. “This partnership will allow us to connect with fans across Canada and support the game.”

Regarded as the best development hockey league in the world, the CHL continues to be the leading supplier of talent to the National Hockey League (NHL) and Hockey Canada’s various national programs – supplying both with world-class players, coaches, officials, and hockey operations staff. In addition to the commitment from the CHL to support the growth of players on the ice, the CHL is also strongly committed to providing players with opportunities to invest in their future through a one-of-a-kind scholarship program that helps to facilitate academic opportunities once their careers in the CHL come to a close.

To help promote the latter, Carlsberg will sponsor a weekly Alumni Spotlight Series that will showcase CHL alumni from across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL – highlighting the accomplishments of these graduates at the next level.

“Partnering with the CHL marks a significant step for Carlsberg as we engage with hockey fans across the country,” stated Michael Villani, Director of Sales at Carlsberg Canada. “We look forward to supporting the development of young hockey talent in Canada and celebrating the achievements of CHL alumni.”

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with Carlsberg, one that will see them become the official beer of CHL fans,” added Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL. “In addition to supporting our two biggest events on the calendar this season – the 2024 CHL USA Prospect Challenge and the 2025 Memorial Cup – Carlsberg will play a big part in promoting stories about our best and brightest CHL graduates. As an official partner of the CHL, we look forward to working with Carlsberg to share these alumni stories and create new ways to celebrate their achievements with fans across the CHL.”

Scheduled for November 26 in London and November 27 in Oshawa, the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada is a new two-game series that will feature many of the best prospects set to be chosen at the 2025 NHL Draft. Specifically, this event will see the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL’s Member Leagues – WHL, OHL & QMJHL – face off against those from the U.S. National Under-18 Team over two games. Tickets for both games of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge are now available online for purchase (Game 1 – London; Game 2 – Oshawa).

Next spring, the 2025 Memorial Cup is set to be held in Rimouski, Québec, from May 22 to June 1, 2025 – marking the return of the CHL’s championship event to the province of Québec for what will be the first time in 10 years. As hosts, the Rimouski Océanic will be one of four teams to participate in the tournament alongside the playoff champion from each of the OHL, QMJHL, and WHL. In the lead-up to the Memorial Cup, Carlberg will also sponsor the playoffs of all three Member Leagues, including the QMJHL, OHL, and WHL Championship Series.

About the Canadian Hockey League (CHL)

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world’s largest development hockey league with 51 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) and U SPORTS than any other league. During the 2023-24 season, of the 1,000-plus players who played a game in the NHL, over 430 came through the CHL. At the 2024 NHL Draft, 88 CHL players were selected, including 14 in the first round.

About Carlsberg Canada

At Carlsberg Canada, our focus is the art of brewing. We live to excite our consumers with quality brews, while strengthening our identity and pride as brewers by continuously aiming to do better. Carlsberg Canada provides its customers and consumers with an unrivalled portfolio of lagers, ales, and craft beer brands from the very best of two master brewing teams, plus those under license from valued partners. These include lagers such as Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Lite, and 1664 Blanc; premium craft beers in the form of Waterloo Brewing’s core Lagers including Waterloo Dark and Radlers; and a robust selection of beyond beer beverages in Somersby Ciders, S&Rs Garage Hard Lemonade and Seagram. Carlsberg Canada’s purpose is brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.