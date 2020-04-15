Captains compose big part of CHL’s graduating class

When it comes time to drop the puck for the 2020-21 season there will undoubtedly be a changing of the guard in terms of leadership groups across the Canadian Hockey League.

At season’s end, 29 teams across the CHL had an overage player serving as captain. Many of those players were franchise fixtures including multi-year captains like Luke Boka of the Windsor Spitfires, Zach Gallant of the Peterborough Petes, James Hamblin of the Medicine Hat Tigers, Mark Kastelic of the Calgary Hitmen, Kyle MacLean of the Oshawa Generals, Ryan McGregor of the Sarnia Sting, and David Noel of the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

While 27 teams had players wearing the ‘C’ who are eligible to return, 19 of them would be coming back as overagers. Of that group, eight in particular will likely see their top leaders turn pro including two-year captains like Ty Dellandrea of the Flint Firebirds, Damien Giroux of the Saginaw Spirit, and Ty Smith of the Spokane Chiefs, plus other signed NHL prospects like Riley Damiani of the Kitchener Rangers, Aidan Dudas of the Owen Sound Attack, Nolan Foote of the Kelowna Rockets, Johnny Ludvig of the Portland Winterhawks, and both London Knights co-captains Liam Foudy and Alec Regula.

The eight youngest returning eligible captains include some of the league’s brightest 18 and 19-year-old talents, however many have early pro potential of their own, like Dylan Cozens of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Peyton Krebs of the Winnipeg ICE, Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic, Nathan Legare of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Ryan O’Rourke of the Soo Greyhounds, Jakob Pelletier of the Moncton Wildcats, Samuel Poulin of the Sherbrooke Phoenix, and Xavier Simoneau of the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Only the Gatineau Olympiques, Halifax Mooseheads, Ottawa 67’s, and Saint John Sea Dogs were without a designated captain to finish the 2019-20 season.

Graduation is an inevitable product of the annual CHL cycle, and as tough as it may be to say goodbye to many of our stars, it will be exciting to see which players take advantage of new leadership opportunities.

2019-20 Canadian Hockey League Captains:

*indicates 2019-20 overage graduating players

^indicates players eligible to return as overage players in 2020-21

^^indicates 2020-21 overage candidates who are signed NHL prospects

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Acadie-Bathurst Titan:

Yan Aucoin*

Baie-Comeau Drakkar:

Nathan Legare

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada:

Luke Henman^

Cape Breton Eagles:

Derek Gentile*

Charlottetown Islanders:

Brendon Clavelle*

Chicoutimi Sagueneens:

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard*

Drummondville Voltigeurs:

Xavier Simoneau

Gatineau Olympiques:

No captain

Halifax Mooseheads:

No captain

Moncton Wildcats:

Jakob Pelletier

Quebec Remparts:

Anthony Gagnon*

Rimouski Oceanic:

Alexis Lafreniere

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies:

Alexis Arsenault^

Saint John Sea Dogs:

No captain

Shawinigan Cataractes:

Gabriel Denis^

Sherbrooke Phoenix:

Samuel Poulin

Alex-Olivier Voyer*



Val-d’Or Foreurs:

David Noël*

Victoriaville Tigres:

Anthony Poulin*

Ontario Hockey League

Barrie Colts:

Luke Bignell^

Erie Otters:

Jack Duff^

Flint Firebirds:

Ty Dellandrea^^



Guelph Storm:

Cam Hillis^

Hamilton Bulldogs:

Isaac Nurse*

Kingston Frontenacs:

Jakob Brahaney*

Kitchener Rangers:

Riley Damiani^^

Greg Meireles*

London Knights:

Liam Foudy^^

Alec Regula^^

Mississauga Steelheads:

Liam Ham*

Niagara IceDogs:

Ivan Lodnia*

North Bay Battalion:

Luke Moncada^

Oshawa Generals:

Kyle MacLean*

Ottawa 67’s:

No captain

Owen Sound Attack:

Aidan Dudas^^

Peterborough Petes:

Zach Gallant*

Saginaw Spirit:

Damien Giroux^^

Sarnia Sting:

Ryan McGregor*

Soo Greyhounds:

Ryan O’Rourke

Sudbury Wolves:

Macauley Carson*

Windsor Spitfires:

Luke Boka*



Western Hockey League

Brandon Wheat Kings:

Connor Gutenberg*

Calgary Hitmen:

Mark Kastelic*

Edmonton Oil Kings:

Scott Atkinson^

Everett Silvertips:

Bryce Kindopp*

Kamloops Blazers:

Zane Franklin*

Kelowna Rockets:

Nolan Foote^^

Lethbridge Hurricanes:

Dylan Cozens

Ty Prefontaine*

Medicine Hat Tigers:

James Hamblin*

Moose Jaw Warriors:

Owen Hardy*

Portland Winterhawks:

Johnny Ludvig^^

Prince Albert Raiders:

Zack Hayes*

Prince George Cougars:

Josh Maser*

Red Deer Rebels:

Ethan Sakowich*

Regina Pats:

Austin Pratt*

Saskatoon Blades:

Chase Wouters^

Seattle Thunderbirds:

Conner Bruggen-Cate*

Spokane Chiefs:

Ty Smith^^

Swift Current Broncos:

Jaxan Kaluski*

Tri-City Americans:

Krystof Hrabik*

Vancouver Giants:

Alex Kannok Leipert^

Victoria Royals:

Phillip Schultz^

Winnipeg ICE:

Peyton Krebs