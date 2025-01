Caps prospect Mateiko traded to Memorial Cup hosts Rimouski

The Rimouski Oceanic have acquired Washington Capitals prospect Eriks Mateiko from the Saint John Sea Dogs.

In return, the Sea Dogs received four QMJHL draft picks.

In 23 games this year, Mateiko has 14 goals and 19 points. Ahead of the season, he was named captain.

The 108th pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, Mateiko played 134 games with the Sea Dogs and tallied 98 points.

Mateiko recently represented Latvia at the 2025 World Juniors where he had five goals in five games as they reached the quarterfinals.

In Rimouski, he joins fellow NHL prospects Alexandre Blais (ANA), Mathieu Cataford (VGK), Luke Coughlin (FLA), Spencer Gill (PHI), Quentin Miller (MTL) and Basile Sansonnens (VAN).

Mateiko was the 90th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.