Capitals sign Sea Dogs’ Mateiko to ELC

The Saint John Sea Dogs’ Eriks Mateiko has signed his entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

A hulking 6’5, Mateiko is entering his third season in Saint John. Last season the winger wore an ‘A’ for Saint John while playing to a near point-per-game pace with 23 goals and 43 points in 49 games.

Internationally, he has suited up for Latvia at the 2022 and 2023 U18 World Championships as well as the 2024 World Juniors where he scored a goal in five games.

The Latvian was originally picked 108th overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

The Capitals selected Mateiko in the third round 90th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft this past June in Vegas.