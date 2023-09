Canucks sign Mynio and Young

The Vancouver Canucks have signed Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Sawyer Mynio and Prince George Cougars goaltender Ty Young to a three-year entry-level contract.

Mynio had 31 points from the T-Birds’ blue line during the regular season and then played 19 times in the postseason as Seattle won the Ed Chynoweth Cup. At the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, Mynio helped the Thunderbirds reach the final.

“Sawyer has gained some valuable experience since we drafted him, taking part in our summer development camp, Penticton Young Stars Tournament and our Training Camp in Victoria.” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “We have liked the way he has looked on the ice and our staff is looking forward to helping him improve his game and skillset in the years to come.”

Over two seasons with Seattle, Mynio has tallied 42 points in 115 games. The Canucks selected Mynio 89th overall at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Young played a career high 34 games last year where he went 15-13-4 and recorded his first WHL shutout Jan. 10 after he made 30 saves against Kelowna.

“Ty has made some improvements since we drafted him last year and we were pleased to see him play meaningful games in the WHL playoffs,” said Allvin. “He has good size and our goalie development team see a lot of potential in his game if he continues to put in the work and follow the plan we have put in place for him moving forward.”

In 60 WHL games with Prince George, Young is 21-24-7. He was selected 144th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.