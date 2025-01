Canucks prospect Romani moved to Barrie

The Barrie Colts have acquired Vancouver Canucks prospect Anthony Romani from the North Bay Battalion.

In return, the Battalion in received Parker Vaughn, Zach Wigle and four OHL draft picks. The Colts also acquired Owen Van Steensel in the trade.

A year ago, Romani led the OHL with 58 goals while his 111 points were second most. This season, he has appeared in just six games where he’s got two goals and five points. He hasn’t played since Oct. 11.

Over the course of 194 games, Romani tallied 173 points, the ninth most in franchise history. His 91 goals trails only Justin Brazeau’s franchise record of 128.

In Barrie, he’ll join former North Bay star Dalyn Wakely (EDM) alongside other NHL drafted talent such as Beau Akey (EDM), Cole Beaudoin (UTA), Tristan Bertucci (DAL), Brad Gardiner (DAL), Emil Hemming (DAL) and Riley Patterson (VAN).

The 19-year-old was the 162nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.