Canucks prospect Mynio dealt to Hitmen

The Calgary Hitmen have acquired Vancouver Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio from the Seattle Thunderbirds.

In return, the T-Birds received Sawyer Mayes, Linden Burrett and four WHL draft picks that includes first round choices in 2025 and 2026.

In 18 games this year, Mynio has five goals and 19 points. Last season, he had a career best 16 goals and 53 points to finish 13th in scoring among WHL d-men and was named to the U.S. Division’s Second All-Star Team.

A third round pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, the 19-year-old played 196 games for the T-Birds and helped them claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2023. He recently represented Canada at the 2025 World Juniors.

In Calgary, Mynio joins a strong contingent of NHL prospects in Tanner Howe (PIT), Alex Hurtig (CGY), Kalem Parker (MIN), Carson Wetsch (SJ) and Carter Yakemchuk (OTT).

The Canucks selected Mynio 89th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.