Canadiens prospect Miller traded to Rimouski

The Rimouski Oceanic have acquired Montreal Canadiens prospect Quentin Miller from the Quebec Remparts.

In return, the Remparts received goaltender Vincent Filion and a first and second round pick in the 2025 QMJHL draft.

Miller had posted a 12-13-1 record alongside a .901 save percentage and 3.04 GAA in 27 games with Quebec this year. Last season, Miller served as the backup to William Rousseau as the Remparts won the Gilles Courteau Trophy and Memorial Cup. However, as a rookie, Miller went 14-4-0 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.01 GAA in the regular season.

The acquisition of Miller is the first big move by Rimouski general manager Danny Dupont as the club gets set to host the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Montreal selected the 19-year-old 128th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.