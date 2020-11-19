Canadian Hockey League launches Memorial eCup presented by Kia

Your favourite junior hockey stars will soon face off for virtual supremacy.

In partnership with Kia Canada and supported by veeZion, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today announced the premiere edition of the Memorial eCup presented by Kia, a 64-team eSports tournament featuring all 60 CHL Member Clubs across Canada and the United States plus four distinguished hockey personalities serving as guest participants.

“We are thrilled to launch this property and it only makes sense to do so with an innovative partner in Kia Canada,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “The growth of gaming and eSports offers a new opportunity to stay better connected with our fans. It is also a fun way to give our players a chance to showcase their skills in a format that many of them enjoy in their spare time.”

The interactive eSports tournament will feature one player representative from all 60 CHL Member Clubs displaying his gaming abilities and competitive spirit in NHL 21 on Sony PlayStation 4 with all matches streamed on Facebook Live and Twitch, while hockey fans and gamers are also encouraged to follow along at CHL.ca/MemorialeCup and across social media via #KiaCHLeCup.

“Innovation is what drives us at Kia Canada; from leading-edge design, to award-winning products like Stinger and Telluride, we continuously strive to stay ahead of the curve,” said Kia Canada Director of Marketing Michael Kopke. “This year, we have adapted to the challenges of COVID-19 by developing safe car-buying experiences that have led to record sales and we have prioritized national efforts on supporting Canadians in need with Food Banks Canada. In these unprecedented times, the Canadian Hockey League is similarly taking an innovative approach to uniting fans and families around our nation’s beloved sport and that resonates so strongly with us as their partner.”

The competition commences as a single-elimination tournament, with semi-final and final-round action then seeing players go head-to-head in a best-of-three format. Tournament play begins November 28 with a 10-game set while the ultimate champion will be crowned December 17.

The Memorial eCup presented by Kia tournament bracket and schedule as well as a complete list of guest participants and fan prizing information will be revealed prior to November 28.

60 CHL players competing in Memorial eCup presented by Kia