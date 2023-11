Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight: October 2023

Each month, the Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight highlights off-ice efforts that strive to make positive contributions, including local initiatives, social programs, game theme nights, and more in our 60 communities across Canada and the United States.

Victoriaville’s Match in Pink

The Victoriaville Tigres raised $9,500 on Oct. 15 in their annual Match in Pink game against Baie-Comeau. With more than 3,000 fans in attendance, the funds raised will be donated to the oncology department of the À Notre Santé Foundation at the Hôtel-Dieu hospital in Arthabaska. The funds were raised through ticket sales, a jersey auction and generous fan donations.

L’organisation des Tigres est heureuse d’annoncer qu’un montant de 9500$ a été amassé lors du Match en rose 2023 ! 💕 Les profits seront remis au département d’oncologie de la Fondation À Notre Santé de l’hôpital Hôtel-Dieu d’Arthabaska. 🙌#GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/XzbmkQhgH8 — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) October 24, 2023

67’s host Canadian Blind Hockey

The Ottawa 67’s partnered with Canadian Blind Hockey on Oct. 18 for their first Try Skating and Blind Hockey Field Trip Program. Students based in Ottawa that are blind and/or partially sighted were able to hit the ice with members of the 67’s to continue their passion of playing hockey.

We had a great time hosting @CDNBlindHockey and their first Try Skating and Blind Hockey Field Trip Program for students who are blind and or partially sighted from Ottawa, yesterday! 🏒 👏 #CapitalTerritory | @FoundationOSEG pic.twitter.com/lJ3CznIBao — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) October 19, 2023

Hurricanes trio to raise money with each point registered

Lethbridge Hurricanes trio Miguel Marques, Tristen Doyle and Will Sharpe will donate $10 for every point they register during the 2023-24 season. Of the $10, half will benefit KidSport Lethbridge and Taber while the other half will go to the Canadian Cancer Society. Through 18 games, the trip have raised $220 thus far.

Cataractes check smoke detectors

The Shawinigan Cataractes’ Jordan Forget and Thomas Hébert, alongside a pair of firefighters, made the rounds on Oct. 11 to ensure local homes had sufficiently working smoke detectors. Those who had efficient smoke detectors were rewarded with tickets to an upcoming Cataractes game.

Prévention des incendies 🚒 Ce mercredi soir dernier, Jordan Forget et Thomas Hébert, accompagnés de deux pompiers, ont vérifié si vos détecteurs de fumée étaient conformes. Ceux qui étaient conformes ont mérité des billets! 🚨⚡️ Vérifiez vos détecteurs!🫶🏻#JeSuisCataractes pic.twitter.com/xFdC0TT3BA — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) October 13, 2023

Kingston’s “United Front” initiative kicks off with a $20,000 cheque presentation

In collaboration with Scotiabank and United Way KFL&A, the Kingston Frontenacs have established the ‘United Front’ initiative. The initiative will focus on assisting United Way KFL&A, an organization that works closely with community partners to ensure that people have the opportunity to reach their full potential and live with hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging, in reaching their 2023 fundraising goal of $3.82M. On Oct. 3, the Fronts, alongside Scotiabank, each presented United Way KFL&A with a cheque for $10,000.

The @KingstonFronts recently joined forces with @scotiabank to present the @unitedwaykfla with two cheques totalling $20,000 to help kick off the "United Front" initiative and strengthen their community. DETAILS 📰: https://t.co/97hBkvgbkq pic.twitter.com/w5vC6vwNVb — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 5, 2023

Royals strengthening the game of hockey through diversity

In October, the Victoria Royals began its ‘Hockey For All’ game series. On Oct. 20, the club had a particular focus on raising awareness and support for the 2SLGTBQIA+ community, an initiative they continue to build on after they partnered with the Victoria Pride Society (VPS) at the Victoria Pride Festival in July. A day later, the Royals joined forces with OneAbility Victoria to educate fans about the myriad programs in their community that promote active living and sports participation for individuals with disabilities. Proceeds from each game’s 50/50 were donated to the Victoria Pride Society and OneAbility Victoria.

Rimouski captain making a difference in community

Rimouski captain Jacob Mathieu isn’t hesitant to get involved in the community. Recently, Mathieu held an event with local police, alongside teammate Maël St-Denis, to reward good drivers in school zones. Their prize; tickets to an Oceanic game.

Later this fall, Mathieu will be taking some of his teammates on numerous school visits to connect with the team’s younger fans. Last year, Mathieu made granola bars using his mother’s recipe that were then sold at the Marché Claudin Malenfant. All profits were then donated to the Fondation de l’Hôpital de Rimouski.

North Bay’s Nelson creates ‘Ty’s Troops’

North Bay Battalion star d-man Ty Nelson has established ‘Ty’s Troops’ in collaboration with Community Living North Bay. The new initiative is aimed at fostering connections and creating experiences for all in the North Bay area. On Oct. 25, Nelson, as well as teammates Paul Christopoulos and Brice Cooke, carved pumpkins with members of Community Living North Bay, an organization that provides services and support to people who have an intellectual disability.

Furthermore, teammate Dalyn Wakely re-ignited his ‘Wake’s Sake’ initiative too where he and his Battalion teammates work at a community kitchen to prepare and serve meals to the city’s homeless and low-income populations.

Week 1 of Ty’s Troops is complete 🎃@KidNelly89 alongside Brice Cooke and @P_Christo4 hosted pumpkin carving with our friends at @CLNorthBay pic.twitter.com/5KQuYzd8IE — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) October 25, 2023

Giants host Referee Appreciation Night

On Oct. 22, your eyes did not deceive you; there really were 20 players wearing the famed black and white referee stripes against Spokane. With a Canada-wide shortage of referees in many sports, including ice hockey, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Giants wanted to acknowledge and show support for the thousands of ice hockey officials in British Columbia and across Canada.