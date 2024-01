Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight: November/December 2023

Each month, the Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight highlights off-ice efforts that strive to make positive contributions, including local initiatives, social programs, game theme nights, and more in our 60 communities across Canada and the United States.

Drakkar raise $9,600 for Leucan

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar raised $9,600 for Leucan, an organization that helps cancer-stricken children and their families.

$3,800 was raised in-arena on Nov. 16 during the Drakkar’s Unite Against Cancer game while an additional $5,600 was donated online. Furthermore, members of the Drakkar had their heads shaved two days later to show solidarity with children affected by cancer.

Otters celebrate Native Heritage Night

On Dec. 9, the Erie Otters celebrated Native Heritage Night.

The Otters wore specialty warmup jerseys that were designed by Mohawk artist Kory Parkin while 1,500 fans went home with a Carey Terrance bobblehead.

“When the schedule came out it was really special to see a Native Heritage Night come to Erie,” said Terrance, an Akwesasne Mohawk. “For me and my family, as well as another native on the team in Brett Bressette, we’re really happy to see this.”

Kelowna’s Ty Hurley saves drowning man

Kelowna Rockets forward Ty Hurley pulled a drowning man out of a hotel pool earlier this month.

Hurley was waiting for some teammates in a hotel lobby in Strathmore, AB., when he noticed a fully clothed man bobbing in the water, submerging himself for longer and longer periods of time.

The 19-year-old acted quickly and pulled the man out before he performed CPR.

“You’re not really thinking about anything but the situation. Your mind is cleared out and you’re acting in the moment,” Hurley said. “After 15-20 compressions, he started breathing all of a sudden. That was a relief.”

Alberta Health Services confirmed the man was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Foreurs compete in CIBC Run for the Cure to support Hockey Fights Cancer

Players and management of the Val-d’Or Foreurs participated in the CIBC Run for the Cure in early October while the side held its Pink in the Rink Game Nov. 17.

The run was organized by Val-d’Or native Frederic Potvin, who is in his third season with the team. The 5KM run took place in the streets of the city.

“It’s important for me to get involved and do something for the cause,” he said. “All the guys were happy to take part in the race. Many of them have been affected by this disease in their families. It was touching for us to be there, and it was important to do so.”

Greyhounds raise more than $10,500 for Indigenous Friendship Centre

The Soo Greyhounds raised more than $10,500 in its jersey auction for the Indigenous Friendship Centre’s Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Executive Director Cathy Syrette was presented a cheque on Nov. 15 ahead of Sault Ste. Marie’s game against Sudbury.

The Soo’s Indigenous Heritage Night took place Sept. 30 against Brantford where they wore speciality jerseys designed by Ojibway Woodland artist Thomas Sinclair. The jersey design included Sinclair’s interpretation of an ancient red paint pictograph at Agawa Bay, a powerful spiritual being called ‘The Great Mishupizhu.’ The logo also features the word ‘Bawating,’ the Anishinaabe name for the land also known as Sault Ste Marie.

Hurricanes practice with a trio of U11 team’s

Members of the Lethbridge Hurricanes spent time at practice with a trio of U11 hockey teams ahead of the Christmas break.

U11 Tier 1 and Tier 2 Hurricanes, as well as the U11 Lethbridge Ghost Riders, had Hurricanes players assist with practice that included captain Joe Arnsten, Noah Chadwick and Blake Swetlikoff, among others.

The Hurricanes also hosted Senator Buchanan elementary school for a leadership group visit while players also visited the school to play ball hockey.

Wildcats donate to P.R.O. Kids from Crawford warmup jerseys

Former Moncton Wildcats goaltender Corey Crawford had his no. 29 jersey retired by the team Nov. 24 and to commemorate the occasion, the entire team wore Crawford jerseys during warmups that was then auctioned off.

In all, more than $1,600 was raised from the jersey auction with the proceeds donated to the P.R.O. Kids, a community program in Dieppe, Riverview, and Moncton, N.B., that helps youth from the ages of 2-18 take part in sports, recreational and cultural activities. In addition, that night’s 50/50 proceeds were also donated to P.R.O. Kids to take the overall donation to more than $7,500.

Mason’s Miracles continues to raise funds for Kingston General Hospital

Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari continues to stop pucks and raise money for Kingston General Hospital’s Pediatric Care unit.

For every save Vaccari makes during the 2023-24 season, he will donate 50 cents while Charette Custom Homes will match that total and make additional donations when Vaccari is named one of a game’s three stars.

With online donations, Vaccari has raised more than $3,000 as of Jan. 3.

“Kingston has been good to me, and I want to give back to the community.” said Vaccari. “I chose the pediatric wing of the hospital as the beneficiary because I know that being a sick child is difficult and scary. I want to help ensure that the children of Kingston get the best possible care to ensure they are treated and can return to home and school as quickly as possible and that they are as happy and healthy as they can be.”

Iconic Hitmen teddy bear toss continues

The Calgary Hitmen’s iconic teddy bear continued Dec. 3 as the club collected 21,233 stuffed toys.

For the second straight year, London Hoilett was the player that brought the teddy’s down as he scored Calgary’s first goal of the game.

More than 70 local agencies, including the Alberta Children’s Hospital and Calgary Food Bank, will share the stuffed toys this holiday season. Since the inaugural 1995 toss, the Hitmen, with generous support from their partners and fans, have provided the community with 457,163 teddy bears.