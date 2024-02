Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight: January 2024

Each month, the Canadian Hockey League Community Spotlight highlights off-ice efforts that strive to make positive contributions, including local initiatives, social programs, game theme nights, and more in our 60 communities across Canada and the United States.

67’s host EmpowHER Hockey Fest

On Jan. 20, the Ottawa 67’s welcomed 180 young female hockey players to its TELUS EmpowHER Hockey Fest.

Over three different stations, participants were put through a classroom session, an off-ice session with 67’s strength and conditioning coach Sean Young and an on-ice session with members of the 67’s as well as Olympic gold medallist Caroline Ouellette.

Taking a look back at last weekend and a great day at our @TELUS EmpowHER Hockey Fest. Can't wait to do it all again next year! #CapitalTerritory pic.twitter.com/3dS45JbO6z — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) January 30, 2024

Warriors surpass $20,000 in fight against food insecurity

On Jan. 10, the Moose Jaw Warriors scored their 80th home goal of the 2023-24 season and in the process, surpassed $20,000 in their ‘Goals for Food’ initiative.

For every home goal the Warriors score this year, Mosaic Canada has donated $250 to fight food insecurity. As of writing, the Warriors are closing in more than $30,000 raised.

Mooseheads raise funds for Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building

The Halifax Mooseheads held their annual DND Appreciation Night on Jan. 20 where they raised more than $28,000 for the Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building.

The club auctioned off its specialty jerseys, that honoured the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, post-game after a 3-2 victory over Chicoutimi.

The Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building houses restorative rehab and geriatric outpatient care and is also the residence for Camp Hill Veterans’ Services Long Term Care.

IceDogs make cancer survivor honorary team member

On Jan. 19, the IceDogs made Jacob, a leukemia survivor, an honorary member of the team for their Rankin Cancer Run game.

Ahead of puck drop, Jacob read the starting lineup while IceDogs captain Gavin Bryant presented him with a specialty jersey that the team wore during its game against Mississauga. Post-game, seven of the game-worn speciality jerseys were auctioned off with nearly $1,500 raised.

A special night for a special cause🧡 Last night we welcomed Jacob, a leukemia survivor, as an honorary member of the team for our @RankinCancerRun game!#NiagaraNow pic.twitter.com/Didiu762rw — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) January 19, 2024

Patrick Star jerseys raise nearly $20,000

“It’s not my wallet,” Patrick Star once quipped in an episode of Spongebob Squarepants.

In this instance, it’s a good thing Pats fans had their wallets on them.

The Regina Pats raised $18,025 from its RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network post-game jersey auction as fans wasted no time securing a Patrick Star inspired jersey. Captain Tanner Howe, a top prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft, fetched the highest bid $1,875. On the ice, Zane Rowan had the overtime winner on Jan. 20 in a 5-4 victory against Medicine Hat.

All 16 Canadian markets in the WHL take part in the initiative; a year ago, nearly $160,000 was raised in support of Children’s Hospital Foundations across Western Canada.

Darveau helping coach upcoming goaltenders

Nathan Darveau, the 2022-23 CHL goaltender of the year, is lending a helping hand to upcoming goaltenders in the Victoriaville region.

The Tigres netminder spent time with College Claretain U12 goalies Matheo and Olivier before practice for a month and worked on a variety of drills that included skating, deflected shots, screened shots and movement in the crease. He’s also previously helped coach goaltenders in his native Abitibi, QC.

Storm raise nearly $9,000 on First Responder’s Night

On Jan. 19, the Guelph Storm raised $8,391 on its annual First Responder’s Night thanks to its post-game jersey auction.

Proceeds from the auction went to the charities of choice for the Guelph Police Service, the Guelph Fire Department and the Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service.

On the ice, the Storm beat Flint 5-3 at the Sleeman Centre in large part due to a pair of goals from Brody Crane.

Cougars celebrate Indigenous Night

On Jan. 20, the Prince George Cougars celebrated Indigenous Night.

Designed by Lheidli T’enneh artist, Kym Gouchie, who has ancestral roots in the Lheidli T’enneh, Cree, and Secwépemc Nations, Gouchie weaves stories, struggles, and strengths of her ancestors into breathtaking art. Her paintings, songs, and spoken words serve as a powerful voice for Northern B.C. and beyond.

The game also produced the Cougars’ highest attendance of the season with 6,009 fans at CN Centre.

Olympiques host blood drive

The Gatineau Olympiques hosted a blood drive on Jan. 29 at Centre Slush-Puppie.

Hema Quebec were on hand for the day to draw blood while a pair of local junior clubs, the Griffons Hockey Cégep de l’Outaouais and L’Intrépide de Gatineau, attended as did Olympiques players Justin Blais, Justin Dumais, Kian Hodgins, Nathan Levesque and Jeremie Minville.