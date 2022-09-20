Canadian Hockey League announces CHL TV Game of the Week schedule

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

Featuring weekly matchups across the CHL made available to fans as ‘freeviews’, the CHL TV Game of the Week schedule includes 15 games through the end of December, beginning Saturday, Sept. 24 as 2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats take on the Moose Jaw Warriors headlined by 2021-22 CHL Rookie of the Year and fellow 2023 NHL Draft prospect Brayden Yager.

Other contests of note include Saturday, Oct. 1 when the Guelph Storm and 2023 NHL Draft eligible defenceman Cam Allen head to Michigan to take on the Saginaw Spirit and Michael Misa, the 15-year-old prodigy from Oakville, Ont., who was granted CHL exceptional status and chosen atop the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The following Saturday, Oct. 8 then sees the Halifax Mooseheads led by 2021-22 CHL Sportsman Player of the Year and Columbus Blue Jackets draftee Jordan Dumais take on the Charlottetown Islanders and 2021-22 QMJHL Rookie of the Year and Vegas Golden Knights up-and-comer Jakub Brabenec.

In all, the first portion of the CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule includes six matchups from the Ontario Hockey League, five from the Western Hockey League, and four from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Fans can tune in to the CHL TV Game of the Week via the CHL mobile app, available via the App Store and Google Play, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Additionally, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLTVGOTW.

The remainder of the 2022-23 CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information on the CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule, visit chl.ca/gotw-schedule.

CHL TV Game of the Week Broadcast Schedule

Sat., Sept. 24 – Regina Pats at Moose Jaw Warriors – 7 p.m. MT

Sat., Oct. 1 – Guelph Storm at Saginaw Spirit – 7:05 p.m. ET

Sat., Oct. 8 – Halifax Mooseheads at Charlottetown Islanders – 7 p.m. AT

Tues., Oct. 11 – Kelowna Rockets at Victoria Royals – 7 p.m. PT

Fri., Oct. 14 – Flint Firebirds at Erie Otters – 7 p.m. ET

Sat., Oct. 22 – Mississauga Steelheads at Barrie Colts – 7:30 p.m. ET

Sat., Oct. 29 – Gatineau Olympiques at Acadie-Bathurst Titan – 7 p.m. AT

Tues., Nov. 1 – Tri-City Americans at Prince Albert Raiders – 7 p.m. MT

Tues., Nov. 8 – Owen Sound Attack at Kitchener Rangers – 7 p.m. ET

Sun., Nov. 19 – Rimouski Oceanic at Acadie-Bathurst Titan – 7 p.m. AT

Wed., Nov. 23 – Vancouver Giants at Spokane Chiefs – 7 p.m. PT

Wed., Nov. 30 – North Bay Battalion at Sudbury Wolves – 7:05 p.m. ET

Sun., Dec. 8 – Gatineau Olympiques at Cape Breton Eagles – 7 p.m. AT

Wed., Dec. 14 – Edmonton Oil Kings at Lethbridge Hurricanes – 7 p.m. MT

Fri., Dec. 30 – Kingston Frontenacs at Ottawa 67’s – 2 p.m. ET

* Game times are subject to change.