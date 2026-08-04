Canada’s top line makes immediate impact in Hlinka Gretzky Cup opener

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada Images

It couldn’t have been a more perfect start to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Canada’s top line.

The Regina Pats due of Liam Pue and Maddox Schultz – alongside the North Bay Battalion’s Camryn Warren – combined for three goals and five points as part of a 7-3 win over Switzerland Monday.

“It’s unbelievable. You want to get in the right spots because they are in the right spots for you,” Warren said. “You’re trying to find them all over the ice but honestly work off of each as they’re great players.”

Of course, Pue and Schultz have existing chemistry. The only two 16-year-old’s on the Canadian roster, the duo had a long taste of WHL action this past season where they each played 34 games. Schultz had 15 goals and 29 points while Pue added 16 points (six goals). Schultz was the first overall pick in the 2025 WHL Draft while Pue was selected at no. 3.

“It’s pretty special [to play with him],” Pue said of Schultz. “To play with him during the season in Regina, then the U17’s and now here, it’s pretty amazing.

“For us to get those 34 games, it will help us going into next year. Getting use to the WHL style of play was huge for us and I’m super excited for next season.”

Trailing 2-1 early in the first, Schultz found Pue in the slot with a backhand pass off the boards before the latter went up-high to open his account. Warren would give Canada a 3-2 lead when he took a cross-ice feed from London d-man Cooper McAslan when he lifted the puck over the diving Swiss netminder.

Pue had his second of the game at 14:48 of the period to close out a five-goal first for Canada when off a Schultz faceoff win, Warren tapped the puck back to Pue who fired a wrister immediately on net from the right dot.

“After we settled into the game we found some chemistry, little more zone time and found a way to bury a couple,” Warren said.

Canada is back in action tonight when they face Slovakia at 7pm ET / 5pm MT live on TSN 1/2/4.

For more information on the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, click here.

Canada’s roster for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Goaltenders (2)

Sam Berthiaume (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)

Leif Oaten (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

Defencemen (7)

Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

Matt Henderson (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

Malik L’Italien (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Cooper McAslan (London Knights / OHL)

Quinn Norman (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

Boston Tait (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

Forwards (13)

Brock Chitaroni (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)

Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

Brock England (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

Ben Harvey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

Aleks Kulemin (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds / OHL)

Liam Pue (Regina Pats / WHL)

Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / WHL)

Kayden Stroeder (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

Benjamin Veitch (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion / OHL)

Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm / OHL)