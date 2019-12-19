Canada shuts out Switzerland in World Junior exhibition opener

Canada put together a perfect game in its first pre-tournament showing ahead of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Earning goals from Drummondville Voltigeurs forward Dawson Mercer, London Knights co-captain Liam Foudy, and Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram, Canada skated to a 3-0 victory over Switzerland on Thursday that also saw netminders Joel Hofer (four saves) of the Portland Winterhawks and Nico Daws (eight saves) of the Guelph Storm share the shutout. Owen Sound Attack captain Aidan Dudas also wrapped up the night with a pair of assists.

“It was good to see the team play a meaningful game,” Canada head coach Dale Hunter of the London Knights said following the victory. “I saw some good things, and some things that we can work on. It’s a process and the guys are getting better every day. We’ll use the next few days to practice and continue to build on things.”

Canada returns to the ice for its second of two pre-tournament contests Monday in a date versus Finland before the puck officially drops for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 26 in Czech Republic when Canada begins play against the United States.

