Canada set to defend gold medal after eliminating Russia

Team Canada has a chance to repeat.

Defeating Russia in a 5-0 final on Monday, Canada marked its sixth-straight victory at the 2021 World Junior Championship. The Great White North got off to an early start, carrying a three-goal edge into the first intermission with London Knights centre Connor McMichael (Washington Capitals) and Saginaw Spirit left-wing Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets) among the goal scorers.

Controlling much of the early play against Russia, Canada continued to pour on the offense, with blue-liner and New York Rangers first-round pick Braden Schneider of the Brandon Wheat Kings among three multi-point performers alongside Val-d’Or Foreurs left-wing Jakob Pelletier (Calgary Flames) as well as Lethbridge Hurricanes centre and Team Canada co-captain Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres).

As he has throughout the tournament, Cozens continued to push the pace offensively for Canada, picking up a pair of assists in the opening frame then adding an empty-net tally late in the third period to push his team-leading total to 16 points counting eight goals and eight assists in six appearances.

Canada now faces the United States on Tuesday as it challenges for its tournament-leading 19th gold-medal win and first back-to-back titles since 2009.