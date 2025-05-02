ALLEN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Canada's Braeden Cootes #24 celebrates a third-period goal against Slovakia with Brady Martin #28, Lev Katzin #16 and Ryan Lin #4 during Preliminary Round - Group A action at 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on April 24, 2025 in Allen, Texas, USA. (Photo by Tim Austen/IIHF)

Canada set for Slovakia rematch in U18 World Championships semi-finals

Photo credit: Tim Austen / IIHF

Canada are back on familiar ground.

And while that may not be quite true in the sense they’ve now had to change rinks at the 2025 U18 World Championships, it can be said for their appearance in the semi-finals.

After a 4-0-0 round-robin, and a quarterfinal overtime win against Czechia at Allen’s Credit Union of Texas Event Center, the defending champions will play its semi-final against Slovakia later today at Frisco’s Comerica Center.

So, with that in mind head coach Cory Stillman felt it necessary to skate on the team’s day off Thursday.

“The ice is different, the boards are different,” Stillman said. “It’s why we went out for a 20-minute skate … and for the goalies to see the lighting.

“It puts us ready to play [now].”

So far, Canada have certainly come ready to play. All things considered they breezed through the round-robin where they outscored their opponents 29-5 to claim the no. 1 seed. But a stern test against Czechia in the quarterfinals – where they trailed on two separate occasions – was overcome when Victoria’s Cole Reschny buried the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory.

“All of the teams from here-on-out are going to be good teams,” said Vancouver’s 2026 NHL Draft prospect Ryan Lin. “It’s really good for us to play in those tight games … just being in those positions and going out knowing every shift is important is really good for us.”

While Canada have gone perfect thus far, there seems to be a general consensus they’re getting better each game. With a roster comprised of 26 CHL players, many of whom have played together previously at the World U17 Hockey Challenge and/or the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, it was just a case of rekindling previous chemistry.

“We’ve been playing well up to this point and I think we’re going to continue to do that and hopefully we can come out with the gold,” said Sarnia’s 2026 NHL Draft prospect Alessandro Di Iorio.

An impressive rookie season for @StingHockey's Alessandro Di Iorio continues! 🐝 The 2026 #NHLDraft prospect steals the puck shorthanded and adds 🇨🇦's fifth of the night! #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/abvIW3ZUGe — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 26, 2025

But before Canada can think about gold, they will have to once again defeat Slovakia. The two sides met in Canada’s opening game of the tournament on April 24 where they skated to a 9-2 victory behind a five-point (2G, 3A) outing from Seattle’s 2025 NHL Draft prospect and captain Braeden Cootes.

“First game of the tournament for us but they are going to be a different team,” Stillman said. “They’re going to know how we’ve played throughout the tournament and we know how they’ve played.

“We’re expecting and know it’s going to be a much tighter game.”

Lin also found the back of the net in that game as he rounded off what was a five-goal first period for Canada.

“Our first period was really good and we set the tone and hounded the puck,” he said. “We dominated for 60 minutes.

“If we play our game, I have no doubt we will come out on top.”

A @WHLGiants started the scoring, another ends it. Ryan Lin has 🇨🇦's FIFTH of the first period! #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/7olqJMsu7c — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 24, 2025