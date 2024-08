Canada set for 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where they seek a third straight gold medal

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup returns to Canada and with it, a chance for the hosts to three-peat.

Winners in 2022 and 2023, Canada will look to bring home a 25th gold medal this week in Edmonton.

“Any time you get a chance to come together with a group alongside some guys you haven’t played with before, it’s pretty cool,” said Erie defenceman Matthew Schaefer. “[But our] main goal is just to win gold.”

Canada hasn’t won at least three straight gold medals since their seven consecutive victories from 2008-2015. In fact, Canada has medalled in 28 of the previous 32 editions of the tournament (three silver, one bronze) and have won 102 of 124 games all-time at the event.

Furthermore, Alberta has previously been a good omen for Canada; the last time the event was held in Edmonton in 2018, Canada won gold. In Red Deer in 2022, Canada also left victorious.

“We have a special group and I’m not even worried that we will finish with a smile at the end of the tournament,” said Moncton Wildcats forward Caleb Desnoyers.

Canada’s roster has a wealth of international experience; of the 22 players chosen – all of whom play in the CHL – only two players (Baie-Comeau’s Lucas Beckman and Calgary’s Ben Kindel) have yet to represent Canada.

Five players who led Canada to gold in the 2024 U18 World Championship return while nine players who helped Canada White claim the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge gold medal are included in this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup squad.

“I’ve been lucky enough to wear [the Maple Leaf] twice this year and I’m really excited to start the tournament,” Desnoyers said. “It’s a great privilege to wear it for a third time in a year.”

Canada is in Group A where they will face Switzerland (Aug. 5), Slovakia (Aug. 6) and Sweden (Aug. 7). The tournament also features Czechia, Finland, Germany and the USA in Group B. The final is set for August 10.

Schaefer, the first overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, will captain Canada while Desnoyers and Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna will each wear an ‘A’.

All of Canada’s games can be seen live on TSN while a complete tournament schedule can be found here.

22 players named to Canada’s 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster:

Goaltenders:

Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL) *^

Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL)

Defencemen:

Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Reese Hamilton (Calgary Hitmen / WHL) *

Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL) ^

Peyton Kettles (Swift Current Broncos / WHL)

Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers / OHL) ^

Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL) *^

Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans / WHL)

Forwards:

Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs / OHL) ^

Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL) *^

Émile Guité (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL) ^

Tyler Hopkins (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL) ^

Liam Kilfoil (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Ben Kindel (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) *

Jake O’Brien (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals / WHL)

Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver Giants / WHL) ^

* 2024 U18 World Championships gold medallist

^ 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge gold medallist