Canada Red and White back on track as they get set for World U17 Hockey Challenge quarterfinals

Photo credit: Thomas Skrlj/Hockey Canada Images

It wasn’t the start that either Canada Red or Canada White wanted.

On the opening day of the 2026 World U17 Hockey Challenge Sunday both sides lost their tournament opener – Canada White 6-4 to Czechia and Canada Red 5-1 to Finland.

But now 72 hours later, everything is back on track.

Canada Red came out Monday and took down the USA 6-4 behind a four-point effort from Kash Kwajah (Sudbury/OHL). A day later, Canada White beat Sweden 7-2 behind the performances of a trio of no. 1 overall picks.

Now, both head into today’s quarterfinals in a better headspace.

“It helped with the chemistry between the boys,” Canada Red’s Vincent Boutet (Victoriaville/QMJHL) said. “It’s a short tournament. We need to get to know each other quick. Getting that ‘W’ against the USA helps a lot with the chemistry.”

Canada Red will get the first crack at a semi-final spot when they take on Sweden at 3:30pm ET in Oakville. Canada White will tackle Finland at 7:30pm ET.

“Everyone was buying in and we were playing to our brand, our style of game, the Canadian way,” said Canada White’s Cruz Jim (Brandon/WHL). “We played a full 60 minutes, managed the puck well … making plays and everyone was on the same page.”

It felt like night and day between the two games for both sides. Canada Red were flat in a 5-1 loss to Finland on opening night. But against the USA a day later, resiliency prevailed. Canada Red trailed 2-0 and 3-1 but their offence came alive in the third period en route to a 6-4 win.

“It was a great bounce back win,” Canada Red’s Max Brien (Rimouski/QMJHL) said post-game. “A lot of these teams play together year-round. It’s hard to [adjust right away] but it’s a lot of fun playing with the best guys in the country. We’ve come together as a really good group here.”

For Canada White, scoring hasn’t been much of a concern. Their 11 goals are the second most in the tournament. In their opener, things started off well as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their opener against Czechia but six unanswered goals against turned the tides in an eventual 6-4 loss. But on Tuesday, they were dialled in; four first period goals set them on their way to a 7-2 decision over Sweden.

“It was a team effort,” said Canada White’s Adrian Sgro (Sarnia/OHL). “Everyone was going, we put pucks deep and just outworked our opponent.”

A Canadian team has won the last three iterations of this event – Canada Red a year ago while Canada White in 2023 and 2024. There is real belief one of these two teams will make it four straight.

“Every team here is going to be good,” Jim said. “They’re going to have high-skill. I think it’s important we continue to play to our brand, the same way we did [Tuesday] and we bring that to the quarterfinal, hopefully we can walk away with the win.”