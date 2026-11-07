Canada Red and Canada White set to battle for U17 bronze

Fans are getting the game they hoped for today at the World U17 Hockey Challenge.

It just isn’t for the medal most assumed it’d be for.

Canada Red and Canada White will clash but instead of for gold, it’ll be for bronze.

“It definitely sucks to go out like that,” said Canada Red captain Liam Pue (Regina/WHL). “We have such a special group … so it’s tough to come out with that result.”

Canada Red were narrowly beaten 4-3 by Czechia who in the process reached their first ever U17 final in program history. Canada White fell 5-2 to the USA in the second semi.

“I thought our team gave it everything we’ve got but obviously that wasn’t the way we wanted it to go,” said Canada White’s Jaden Licastro (Soo/OHL).

But while disappointment was certainly pertinent post-game, there was also a realization that today’s bronze medal game still presents opportunity.

Today’s winner will also be the first time a Canadian team has placed third at this event since 2012 when Canada Ontario – with a roster featuring future NHLers in Darnell Nurse, Max Domi, Bo Horvat and Aaron Ekblad among others – finished with bronze. It also guarantees that a Canadian program has medaled in four straight years at the tournament too.

“We’re playing for a medal so our focus has to be on that,” said Pue who had three points (1G/2A) in the semi-final loss. “We still get to put on the Maple Leaf and that is super important. It’ll be tough to look past this but at the end of the day we have to realize we’re playing for a medal. You’re always going to remember winning a bronze medal so it’s important to come out hard and wear that jersey with pride.

“A bronze medal, obviously it’s not gold, but it is still important and the guys are going to come hard,” added Licastro.

And there’s bragging rights on the line too. Strong relationships exist on both sides on and off the ice. Close friendships and teammates will meet to win an international medal. For 60 minutes, that will be put aside.

“You always want to beat your buddies,” Licastro said.