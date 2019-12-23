Canada downs Finland to finish with perfect record in pre-tournament action

Canada closed out the pre-tournament portion of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship with a perfect showing following a 4-2 victory over Finland on Monday.

Powering Canada to victory was Kelowna Rockets captain and Tampa Bay Lightning first-round pick Nolan Foote who finished the game with three points counting two goals and one assist while 2020 NHL Draft favourite Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic also recorded a multi-point effort in registering a pair of helpers.

Ottawa 67’s defenceman Kevin Bahl (New Jersey Devils) and Flint Firebirds captain Ty Dellandrea (Dallas Stars) also chipped in for the Great White North, while between the pipes Canada saw solid performances from Nico Daws (Guelph Storm) and Joel Hofer (Portland Winterhawks/St. Louis Blues) who split the contest.

“We had some good looks tonight by every line, and the (defence) was moving the puck quickly,” Canada head coach Dale Hunter of the London Knights said following the victory. “We need to be sharp in this tournament and we’re moving in that direction.”

Following two exhibition showings, Canada now prepares for Game 1 of round robin action set for Thursday against the United States as it begins its quest for its 18th gold medal at the World Juniors.

For more information on Hockey Canada, Canada’s National Junior Team and the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter and #WorldJuniors.