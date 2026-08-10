Canada dominate to win 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup on home ice

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada Images

Landon DuPont wanted to return to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for one reason; to win gold. Mission accomplished.

The Everett Silvertips defenceman captained Canada to victory at the 2026 tournament a year after a bronze medal motivated him to return.

“Ever since Day One, this has been our goal,” DuPont said. “This year, every line was going. Every line had chemistry, every ‘D’ pairing. Every one was stepping up. Last year was a great team as well but we came up short. This year, we just clicked and we were such a close group.”

Canada ran rampant in the tournament going a perfect 5-0 that was highlighted by a dominant 8-1 win over the USA in Saturday’s final. In all, Canada scored 34 goals where Regina’s Maddox Schultz and Guelph’s Jaakko Wycisk ended the tournament with 10 points each.

“We dreamt of this moment from the start of the tournament,” Schultz said. “Coming here on July 26, wanting gold and knowing that was our mission, it’s crazy to be wearing the medal around our necks now. Every one is super excited.”

Regina’s Liam Pue led all players with six goals while Newfoundland’s Benjamin Veitch found the back of the net five times. In four games, Lethbridge’s Leif Oaten registered a 2.25 GAA while Cape Breton’s Sam Berthiaume won Canada’s first game of the tournament.

Schultz and Pue – who both played the tournament as underagers – each wrote their names into the record books as Schultz’s 10 points are the most ever by a Canadian U17 skater at the tournament with Pue right on his heels. Alongside North Bay’s Camryn Warren, Canada’s top line combined for 26 points.

“Two very talented and special players,” Warren said. “It was a privilege to be able to play with them this tournament. Once you play a couple of games together, you find out where guys move and where to be, spots on the ice, we were able to find each other and we were just clicking.”

The victory marked Canada’s 26th gold medal at the tournament. Saturday was also the first meeting between Canada and the USA in the gold medal game since 2013.

Canada was led by North Bay head coach Ryan Oulahen who in the process captured his third Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal. However, 2026 was a touch sweeter as it was the first time as head coach after winning in 2018 and 2024 as an assistant.

“Everybody, literally, bought into how we wanted to do things and how we wanted to go about things,” Oulahen said. “It’s an impressive group led by an impressive staff around me. I’m going to remember this forever.”

22 CHL players win gold with Canada at 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup



(G) Sam Berthiaume (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)

(G) Leif Oaten (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

(D) Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

(D) Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

(D) Matt Henderson (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

(D) Malik L’Italien (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

(D) Cooper McAslan (London Knights / OHL)

(D) Quinn Norman (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

(D) Boston Tait (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

(F) Brock Chitaroni (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)

(F) Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

(F) Brock England (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

(F) Ben Harvey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

(F) Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

(F) Aleks Kulemin (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

(F) Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds / OHL)

(F) Liam Pue (Regina Pats / WHL)

(F) Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / WHL)

(F) Kayden Stroeder (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

(F) Benjamin Veitch (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

(F) Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion / OHL)

(F) Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm / OHL)