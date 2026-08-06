Canada completes perfect round-robin at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada Images

Goal one has been achieved by Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

A perfect 3-0 round-robin saw Canada top Group A in Edmonton and in the process, set up a semi-final clash with Finland Friday.

“The job’s not finished but we’ve been playing really well,” said Regina’s Maddox Schultz. “It feels good to beat some teams that had some high hopes coming into this tournament.”

Canada beat Switzerland 7-3, Slovakia 6-1 and Sweden 7-4 across three straight days to top the pool. Their 20 goals were the most among the eight participating teams.

“Every game you want to get a little bit better and I think we have done that,” said head coach Ryan Oulahen, who holds the same position in North Bay. “The first checkmark is done and now we have a big challenge [Friday].”

Finland finished second in Group B – behind the 3-0 USA – after they collected a pair of wins over Germany (5-2) and Czechia (5-4), the latter of which confirmed their spot in the final four.

“We saw a bit of them in the U17’s,” said Flint’s Charlie Murata. “They are a skilled European team. They like to move the puck and like possession in the offensive zone with the puck.

“It’s going to ramp up,” Oulahen added. “It’s a semi-final but the one thing that does impress us with them is the way they can possess the puck. they have some really good offensive players.”

But one thing is certain, Canada are primarily focused on themselves. At the end of the day, they control their own destiny and if they are going to play for a 26th Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal on Saturday, they will once again have to get a little bit better.

“Ultimately we want to focus on ourselves,” Oulahen said. “I think in this quick tournament, we check our boxes first [but] it’s going to be a good challenge.”