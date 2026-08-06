Canada completes perfect round-robin at Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada Images
Goal one has been achieved by Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
A perfect 3-0 round-robin saw Canada top Group A in Edmonton and in the process, set up a semi-final clash with Finland Friday.
“The job’s not finished but we’ve been playing really well,” said Regina’s Maddox Schultz. “It feels good to beat some teams that had some high hopes coming into this tournament.”
Canada beat Switzerland 7-3, Slovakia 6-1 and Sweden 7-4 across three straight days to top the pool. Their 20 goals were the most among the eight participating teams.
“Every game you want to get a little bit better and I think we have done that,” said head coach Ryan Oulahen, who holds the same position in North Bay. “The first checkmark is done and now we have a big challenge [Friday].”
Finland finished second in Group B – behind the 3-0 USA – after they collected a pair of wins over Germany (5-2) and Czechia (5-4), the latter of which confirmed their spot in the final four.
"The job's not finished but we've been playing really well."
Hear from the @WHLPats' Maddox Schultz as 🇨🇦 continue preparation for Friday's #HlinkaGretzkyCup semi-final against 🇫🇮
📹 https://t.co/nafSAvMnKd pic.twitter.com/m7Yz0IuuWy
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 6, 2026
“We saw a bit of them in the U17’s,” said Flint’s Charlie Murata. “They are a skilled European team. They like to move the puck and like possession in the offensive zone with the puck.
“It’s going to ramp up,” Oulahen added. “It’s a semi-final but the one thing that does impress us with them is the way they can possess the puck. they have some really good offensive players.”
But one thing is certain, Canada are primarily focused on themselves. At the end of the day, they control their own destiny and if they are going to play for a 26th Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal on Saturday, they will once again have to get a little bit better.
“Ultimately we want to focus on ourselves,” Oulahen said. “I think in this quick tournament, we check our boxes first [but] it’s going to be a good challenge.”
For more information on the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, click here.
Canada’s roster for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Goaltenders (2)
Sam Berthiaume (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)
Leif Oaten (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)
Defencemen (7)
Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)
Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL)
Matt Henderson (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)
Malik L’Italien (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)
Cooper McAslan (London Knights / OHL)
Quinn Norman (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)
Boston Tait (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)
Forwards (13)
Brock Chitaroni (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)
Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)
Brock England (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)
Ben Harvey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)
Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)
Aleks Kulemin (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)
Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds / OHL)
Liam Pue (Regina Pats / WHL)
Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / WHL)
Kayden Stroeder (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)
Benjamin Veitch (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)
Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion / OHL)
Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm / OHL)