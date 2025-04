Canada begins quest for second straight gold at U18 World Championships

Photo credit: Jennifer Robins / Hockey Canada

After a dramatic come-from-behind victory a year ago, Canada will begin its quest for back-to-back gold medals at the 2025 U18 World Championships tonight in Frisco and Allen, TX.

In their search for a sixth gold medal at the event, some of the CHL’s best 2025 NHL Draft talent will suit up for Canada but the opportunity extends to next year’s draft class too as Canada boasts eight players eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. Canada’s entire 25-man roster is comprised of CHL players.

“Growing up as a kid you watch every event that Team Canada holds and it’s a dream wanting to play for your country and representing the Maple Leaf so being here is truly an honour,” said Niagara’s Ryan Roobroeck (2026).

“It’s been a dream my whole life to wear the Maple Leaf,” added Guelph’s Lev Katzin (2025). “I got to do it at the U17’s and to be back here to compete for a gold medal is so exciting.”

While Canada’s make-up is spread over two age groups, it highlights the depth of talent coming through the CHL. Offensively, the squad isn’t short on production; Niagara’s Ryan Roobroeck (41 goals) and Vancouver’s Cameron Schmidt (40 goals) found the net regularly this past season while 12 players surpassed the 50-point barrier led by Victoria’s Cole Reschny’s 92-point season.

Unfortunately, Canada will be without CHL leading scorer Michael Misa (134 points) who while named to the team’s pre-tournament camp roster, was unable to participate due to injury and won’t be available. Brantford’s Jake O’Brien (98 points) and Everett’s Landon DuPont (60 points) were also invited but were unable to participate after their season’s ended in the second round of the playoffs. But nevertheless, scoring goals shouldn’t be a problem for Canada.

“I think we possess a really good offence,” Roobroeck said. “Overall, we’re a strong team. There are really no holes.”

International experience is not a concern for the defending champions either; Brampton’s Jack Ivankovic won gold at last year’s tournament while he is one of 12 players who helped Canada to victory at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Additionally, 21 players lined up in last year’s World U17 Hockey Challenge.

“We’ve got a good group of guys,” said Tri-City’s Jackson Smith. “They’re all really good hockey players so it’s an exciting time.”

Canada played two pre-tournament games going 1-1-0. On April 19, Roobroeck and Niagara teammate Ethan Czata each had three points (2G, 1A) in a 12-4 win over Germany while two days later they fell 8-3 to Sweden as the Soo’s Brady Martin had a goal and two assists.

“Everyone on this team has a role and they know their role and if everyone does that we’ll be a really good team at the tournament,” Katzin said.

The defending champions have been drawn into Group A where they will face Slovakia (April 24), Latvia (April 25), Finland (April 27) and Norway (April 28) at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.

The final is set for May 3 at the Comerica Center in Frisco. TSN and RDS will broadcast 16 games, including all Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and medal games.

For more information on the 2025 U18 World Championships, please visit the official tournament website by clicking here.

25 CHL PLAYERS NAMED TO CANADA’S NATIONAL MEN’S U18 TEAM

(G) Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL)

(G) Burke Hood (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

(G) Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(D) Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm / OHL)

(D) Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

(D) Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

(D) Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

(D) Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

(D) Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans / WHL)

(D) Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals / WHL)

(D) Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL)

(F) Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

(F) Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

(F) Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting / OHL)

(F) Matthew Gard (Red Deer Rebels / WHL)

(F) Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting / OHL)

(F) Tyler Hopkins (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

(F) Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm / OHL)

(F) Liam Kilfoil (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

(F) Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

(F) Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires / OHL)

(F) Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals / WHL)

(F) Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

(F) Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

(F) Lukas Sawchyn (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL), and Jake O’Brien (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL) were invited but are unable to participate

General Manager – Scott Walker (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Head Coach – Cory Stillman (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Associate Coach – Travis Crickard (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

Assistant Coach – Mathieu Turcotte (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL)

Goaltending Consultant – Dan De Palma (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

Video coach – Matthew Smith (Acadie-Bathurst Titan / QMJHL)

Athletic therapists – Andy Brown (Owen Sound Attack / OHL) and Terence Robertson (Red Deer Rebels / WHL)

Team physician – Dr. Nolan Rau (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

Strength and Conditioning Coach – Sean Young (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)