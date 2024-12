KANATA, ONTARIO - DECEMBER 26: Canada's Jett Luchanko #12 during Preliminary Round - Group A action against Finland at 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship at Canadian Tire Centre on December 26, 2024 in Kanata, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/IIHF)

Canada and USA set to renew World Juniors New Year’s Eve rivalry

For the first time since 2016, Canada and the USA are set to meet on New Year’s Eve at the World Juniors.

Tonight will also be the 50th meeting all-time between these two hockey rivals at this tournament and the 12th time they have clashed on the final day of the year.

“You grow up watching these sorts of games and this big rivalry,” Calgary’s Tanner Howe (PIT). “We’re super excited.”

“It’s an honour to be a part of [this game],” added Guelph’s Jett Luchanko (PHI). “Any time you can play against the U.S. in one of these big games in front of the home crowd it’s going to be really cool.”

There’s a lot on the line this evening too, most notably top spot in Group A. Both teams have gone 2-0-1 thus far; Canada beat Germany and Finland but fell in a shootout to Latvia while the USA defeated Latvia and Germany but lost in overtime to Finland.

“It’s a big rivalry and that’s always going to be in the back of our minds,” said Luchanko. “But for us, it’s the same formula we’re going with and we’ll keep building off of what we have done and bring that into tonight.”

All-time, Canada is 34-9-3 with three ties against their southern rivals. The last time the two sides met was in the semi-finals in 2023 that Canada won 6-2 on route to a 20th World Juniors gold. However, the rivalry has become close over recent years; over the last decade and a half, Canada is 8-7-0.

“It’s going to be electric,” said Owen Sound’s Carter George (LA). “Canada versus USA is a great rivalry so I’m pretty pumped. It’s probably the best one in sports and you always want to come out on top when you have these kinds of games.

“I know our team is going to do everything to prepare to win that game.”

One major advantage for Canada tonight will be the home crowd. Nearly 18,000 fans are expected inside the Canadian Tire Centre tonight as the hosts look to close out 2024 in style. Previously, Canada have won nine of 14 meetings on home ice against the Americans that included a 7-4 win at the CTC in 2009 behind a John Taveras hat-trick.

“Every game they’ve been our seventh player,” Howe said. “When they’re yelling ‘Go Canada Go’ it gives us some energy and are really impactful for us.”