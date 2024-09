Calgary native Andrew Basha signs ELC with Flames

The Medicine Hat Tigers’ Andrew Basha has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

The native of Calgary, Alberta is entering his fourth season with the Tigers. In 2023/24 the winger posted a career best 30 goals and 85 points in 63 games finishing third on his team in scoring and added another five points (3 goals, two assists) in five playoff games.

A late birthday (Nov. 8) Basha doesn’t turn 19 for another month. He has posted two points in two games since being returned to Medicine Hat.

Basha was selected in the second round 41st overall by the Flames at the 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas.

The Tigers started the season as the top-ranked team in the CHL.