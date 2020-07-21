By the numbers breakdown of CHL prospects on World U17 Camp roster

113 Canadian Hockey League prospects are currently taking part in a virtual edition of Hockey Canada’s National Under-17 Development Camp.

The week long program will focus on player development through online education while giving many of the top picks across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League an opportunity to learn the Canadian way.

While the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, originally scheduled for October 31 to November 7 in Charlottetown and Summerside, PEI, has been cancelled, the players on the roster represent the future stars of the CHL and Team Canada.

Here’s a closer look at the Development Camp roster, by the numbers, followed by a full rundown of all invited players listed by their CHL team.

1 – Underage player born in 2005, Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) who became the first WHL player granted exceptional player status.

1 – Returning player, Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) who scored a goal and five assists in six games for the fourth place Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

2 – LeBlanc brothers, twins Jacob and Andrew, who are both Kitchener Rangers prospects.

4 – First overall picks in CHL Drafts including Matthew Savoie (WHL, Winnipeg ’19), Ty Nelson (OHL, North Bay ’20), Connor Bedard (WHL, Regina ’20), and Tristan Luneau (QMJHL, Gatineau ’20).

4 – Gatineau Olympiques first round picks which is the most by any CHL team.

5 – Quinte Red Devils (Owen Beck, Aaron Brown, Cooper Matthews, Donovan McCoy, Dalyn Wakely) which is the most of any minor hockey team from the 2019-20 season.

5 – Drummondville Voltigeurs prospects which is the second most of any CHL team.

5 – Sons of former NHLers including Jorian Donovan (Shean), Mats Lindgren (Mats), Josh Niedermayer (Scott), Landon Sim (Jon) and Colton Smith (D.J.).

5’5” – Height of Justin Côté, the Drummondville prospect who is the smallest player on the roster.

6 – London Knights prospects which is the most of any CHL team.

6 – Vincent Filion (Val-d’Or) draft position as the highest goaltender chosen across any of the three leagues.

6 – Saskatchewan players who the province’s first-ever gold medal at the 2019 WHL Cup (Dylan Ernst, Kyren Gronick, Kevin Korchinski, Jhett Larson, Hunter Mayo, Kalem Parker).

6’4” – Heights of Reid Dyck (Swift Current), Maveric Lamoureux (Drummondville), Noah Warren (Gatineau) who are the tallest players on the roster.

7 – Michael La Starza (Drummondville) draft round representing the lowest pick on the roster.

7 – CHL teams (Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville, Erie, Kamloops, Kitchener, North Bay, Swift Current) who are represented by at least one prospect at all three positions.

10 – Provinces represented by hometowns led by Ontario (48), Quebec (18), British Columbia (13), Alberta (10), Manitoba (6), Nova Scotia (6), Saskatchewan (6), New Brunswick (3), Prince Edward Island (2), Newfoundland & Labrador (1).

12 – Goaltenders invited to Development Camp.

13 – QMJHL teams represented by prospects invited to camp.

17 – WHL teams represented by prospects invited to camp.

17 – Bronze medal winners with Canada at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland including Justin Côté, Nate Danielson, Kocha Delic, Dylan Ernst, Adam Fantilli, Vincent Filion, Pano Fimis, Cédrick Guindon, Matthew Jovanovic, Mats Lindgren, Paul Ludwinski, Tristan Luneau, Denton Mateychuk, Ty Nelson, Matthew Savoie, Antonin Verreault, Noah Warren.

19 – OHL teams represented by prospects invited to camp.

29 – Players chosen in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

35 – Players chosen in the 2019 and 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

37 – Defencemen invited to Development Camp.

49 – Players chosen in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.

49 – CHL teams represented by prospects invited to camp.

55 – First round picks by CHL clubs.

64 – Forwards invited to Development Camp.

76 – Minor hockey teams that have developed players invited to camp.

113 CHL prospects at Canada’s virtual Under-17 Development Camp:

*denotes first round pick in regional league draft

Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1)

Léo St-Michel F

Barrie Colts (3)

Hunter Haight F*

Beau Jelsma F

Cooper Matthews F

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (3)

Charles-Édward Gravel G

Brayden Schmitt D

Jonathan Fauchon F*

Brandon Wheat Kings (3)

Nate Danielson F*

Rylen Roersma F*

Tyson Zimmer F*

Calgary Hitmen (2)

Ethan Buenaventura G

Grayden Siepmann D*

Cape Breton Eagles (1)

Nicolas Ruccia G*

Chicoutimi Sagueneens (2)

Rémi Delafontaine G

Matteo Mann D

Drummondville Voltigeurs (5)

Riley Mercer G

Maveric Lamoureux D*

Justin Côté F

Michael La Starza F

Luke Woodworth F*

Edmonton Oil Kings (1)

Caleb Reimer F*

Erie Otters (3)

Nolan Lalonde G

Spencer Sova D*

Lucas Ross F

Flint Firebirds (1)

Aaron Brown D

Gatineau Olympiques (4)

Tristan Luneau D*

Noah Warren D*

Samuel Savoie F*

Antonin Verreault F*

Guelph Storm (4)

Michael Buchinger D

Jake Karabela F

Ryan McGuire F

Matthew Poitras F*

Halifax Mooseheads (3)

Jake Furlong D

Jordan Dumais F*

Markus Vidicek F*

Hamilton Bulldogs (1)

Jorian Donovan D*

Kamloops Blazers (3)

Dylan Ernst G

Mats Lindgren D*

Connor Levis F*

Kingston Frontenacs (1)

Paul Ludwinski F*

Kitchener Rangers (4)

Jackson Parsons G

George Fegaras D

Jacob LeBlanc D

Andrew LeBlanc F*

London Knights (6)

Jackson Edward D

Isaiah George D

Ben Bujold F*

Brody Crane F

Landon Sim F

Colton Smith F

Medicine Hat Tigers (1)

Oasiz Wiesblatt F*

Mississauga Steelheads (3)

Owen Beck F

Carson Christy F

Zakary Lavoie F*

Moncton Wildcats (3)

Ryan Hopkins D

Yoan Loshing F*

Jake Rozzi F

Moose Jaw Warriors (1)

Denton Mateychuk D*

Niagara IceDogs (2)

Alec Leonard D

Pano Fimis F*

North Bay Battalion (4)

Domenic DiVincentiis G

Tnias Mathurin D

Ty Nelson D*

Dalyn Wakely F

Oshawa Generals (1)

Aiden Castle F*

Ottawa 67’s (2)

Nicholas Moldenhauer F*

Brady Stonehouse F

Owen Sound Attack (3)

Madden Steen D

Gavin Bryant F

Cédrick Guindon F*

Peterborough Petes (4)

Donovan McCoy D*

Shawn Ramsey D

Sam Alfano F

Justin DeZoete F

Prince Albert Raiders (1)

Niall Crocker F*

Prince George Cougars (3)

Keaton Dowhaniuk D*

Kyren Gronick F

Koehn Ziemmer F*

Red Deer Rebels (3)

Hunter Mayo D

Jace Weir D

Jhett Larson F

Regina Pats (2)

Matthew Kieper G

Connor Bedard F*

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (2)

Dyllan Gill D*

Donovan Arsenault F

Saginaw Spirit (2)

Matthew Jovanovic D

Adam Fantilli F*

Saint John Sea Dogs (2)

Leighton Carruthers F*

Simon Hughes F

Sarnia Sting (2)

Matthew Morden D

Ryder McIntyre F

Saskatoon Blades (1)

Brandon Lisowsky F*

Seattle Thunderbirds (2)

Kevin Korchinski D*

Jordan Gustafson F*

Shawinigan Cataractes (1)

Michael Mastrodomenico D*

Soo Greyhounds (1)

Bryce McConnell-Barker F*

Spokane Chiefs (1)

Ben Thornton F*

Sudbury Wolves (2)

Kocha Delic F

David Goyette F*

Swift Current Broncos (4)

Reid Dyck G

Tyson Jugnauth D*

Josh Davies F

Mathew Ward F*

Val-d’Or Foreurs (1)

Vincent Filion G*

Vancouver Giants (2)

Josh Niedermayer D

Bowden Singleton F

Victoria Royals (2)

Kalem Parker D

Jason Spizawka D*

Victoriaville Tigres (1)

Pier-Olivier Roy D*

Winnipeg ICE (3)

Conor Geekie F*

Rieger Lorenz F

Matthew Savoie F*

For more information on Hockey Canada and the Program of Excellence, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook and Twitter.