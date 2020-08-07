By the numbers breakdown of CHL players recognized on Canada’s Summer U18 Selection Camp Roster

43 Canadian Hockey League players were recognized by Hockey Canada for what would have been the National Men’s Summer Under-18 Selection Camp roster.

The 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup was scheduled for August 3-8 in Edmonton and Red Deer but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next possible opportunity for the majority of these 2003-born talents to compete internationally would be at the 2021 IHF U18 World Championship next spring.

Here’s a closer look at the Selection Camp Roster, by the numbers, followed by a full rundown of all recognized players listed by their CHL team.

1 – Draft position associated with Dylan Guenther (WHL, Edmonton ’18) and Joshua Roy (QMJHL, Saint John ’19) both chosen first overall in their respective leagues.

2 – Players who captained Canadian teams at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (Nause & Robidas).

3 – Players who are committed to the CHL for the 2019-20 season (Nause, Reynolds, Rousseau).

3 – CHL players who did not compete in the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (Drobac, Huckins, Stringer).

4 – Players from the Quebec Remparts (Gaucher, Malatesta, Nause, Rousseau) to lead all CHL teams.

4 – Players who recorded more than 50 points as CHL rookies (Bolduc, Guenther, L’Heureux, Sillinger).

5 – Goals scored by Cole Sillinger for Team Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge to lead all CHL players.

5 – CHL players eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft (Arnsby, Brennan, Gaucher, Langlois, Zhilkin).

6 – CHL goaltenders named to Selection Camp roster.

6 – CHL teams represented by two players (Acadie-Bathurst, Charlottetown, Gatineau, Halifax, Saint John, Seattle).

7 – Points recorded by Zach Dean for Team Canada Black at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge to tie for first among CHL players with Shane Wright.

9 – Players who scored 20 or more goals as CHL rookies (Bolduc, Guenther, Harrison, L’Heureux, Malatesta, McTavish, Robidas, Sillinger, Stankoven).

9 – Provinces represented by CHL player hometowns are Ontario (13), Quebec (10), Alberta (4), Nova Scotia (4), British Columbia (3), Manitoba (3), New Brunswick (3), Saskatchewan (2), Newfoundland & Labrador (1).

12 – CHL defencemen named to Selection Camp roster.

12 – WHL players recognized on the Selection Camp roster.

13 – OHL players recognized on the Selection Camp roster.

18 – QMJHL players recognized on the Selection Camp roster.

25 – CHL forwards named to Selection Camp roster.

34 – CHL players chosen in the first round of their respective regional league drafts.

34 – CHL teams represented by players invited to camp.

38 – CHL players eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft.

40 – CHL players competed in the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

43: CHL players recognized for Canada’s National Summer Under-18 Selection Camp.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan (2)

Cole Huckins F*

Riley Kidney F*

Barrie Colts (1)

Brandt Clarke D*

Cape Breton Eagles (1)

Jeremy Langlois D*

Charlottetown Islanders (2)

Jacob Goobie G

Oscar Plandowski D*

Edmonton Oil Kings (1)

Dylan Guenther F*

Erie Otters (1)

Connor Lockhart F*

Everett Silvertips (1)

Olen Zellweger D

Flint Firebirds (1)

Brennan Othmann F*

Gatineau Olympiques (2)

Olivier Boutin D*

Zach Dean F*

Guelph Storm (1)

Danny Zhilkin F*

Halifax Mooseheads (2)

Cameron Whynot D*

Zachary L’Heureux F*

Hamilton Bulldogs (1)

Matteo Drobac G

Kamloops Blazers (1)

Logan Stankoven F*

Kitchener Rangers (1)

Francesco Pinelli F*

Lethbridge Hurricanes (1)

Zack Stringer F*

Medicine Hat Tigers (1)

Cole Sillinger F*

North Bay Battalion (1)

Liam Arnsby F*

Oshawa Generals (1)

Brett Harrison F*

Peterborough Petes (1)

Mason McTavish F*

Prince Albert Raiders (1)

Nolan Allan D*

Prince George Cougars (1)

Tyler Brennan G*

Quebec Remparts (4)

William Rousseau G

Evan Nause D*

Nathan Gaucher F*

James Malatesta F

Red Deer Rebels (1)

Kyle Masters D*

Rimouski Oceanic (1)

Zachary Bolduc F*

Saint John Sea Dogs (2)

Peter Reynolds F

Joshua Roy F*

Sarnia Sting (1)

Benjamin Gaudreau G*

Seattle Thunderbirds (2)

Thomas Milic G

Conner Roulette F

Shawinigan Cataractes (1)

Olivier Nadeau F*

Soo Greyhounds (1)

Jacob Holmes D*

Spokane Chiefs (1)

Graham Sward D*

Sudbury Wolves (1)

Chase Stillman F

Val-d’Or Foreurs (1)

Justin Robidas F*

Windsor Spitfires (1)

Wyatt Johnston F*

Winnipeg ICE (1)

Carson Lambos D*

* indicates players chosen in the first round of the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, 2019 OHL Priority Selection, and 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft.

