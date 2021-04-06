Bulldogs’ Mysak signs with Canadiens

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2021-22 to 2023-24) with forward Jan Mysak .

The agreement, which has an AAV of $850,833, will see Mysak earn $750,000 at the NHL level in both 2021-22 and 2022-23, and $775,000 in 2023-24. The deal also contains signing bonus payments of $92,500 each year. Mysak is set to make $80,000 per season at the AHL level.

Mysak, 18, has played 13 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season, scoring two goals and amassing 14 shots. The 5’11” and 175 lbs centerman also played 11 games with the HC Litvinov in the Czech Extraliga where he collected one assist and served 14 penalty minutes.

Last season, the Litvinov, CZE native recorded nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) in 26 games with HC Litvinov. Mysak also skated in 22 games with the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs where he registered 15 goals and 10 assists, while also serving 10 penalty minutes.

Mysak was a second-round selection of the Canadiens (48th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

For more information visit nhl.com/canadiens.