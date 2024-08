Ryerson Leenders of the Mississauga Steelheads. Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images

Bulldogs acquire Sabres goaltending prospect Leenders

The Brantford Bulldogs have acquired Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders from the Brampton Steelheads.

In return, the Steelheads received eight OHL draft picks.

Last season, Leenders led the OHL with a .909 save percentage while he compiled a 24-17-4 record. The 18-year-old also registered a 3.12 GAA and three shutouts across 46 appearances. After he was the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, Leenders went 36-32-7 in 81 career games with the Steelheads.

A native of Hamilton, ON., Leenders collected gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

Buffalo selected Leenders 219th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.