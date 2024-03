Brzustewicz inks ELC with Flames

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

Drafted 75th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by Vancouver, Brzustewicz was acquired by Calgary on Jan. 31 as part of the Elias Lindholm trade.

“Hunter is a player that we coveted in his draft year and is having another outstanding season in Kitchener again this year,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. “He moves well and sees the ice with great vision and hockey sense. As a right-shot defenceman, Hunter provides us with a highly regarded skill set.”

In 62 games this year, Brzustewicz has tallied 85 points (12 goals), the second most among all CHL defencemen. Furthermore, he ranks second in scoring in a single-season by a Kitchener defenceman behind Jason Gladney’s franchise record of 92 set in 1993-94 with five games left in the regular season.

A year ago as a rookie, the 19-year-old had 57 points and currently sits eighth in franchise scoring among defencemen with 142 points.