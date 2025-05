Brunicke, Martone and Parekh invited to Canada’s IIHF World Championship pre-tournament camp

The Kamloops Blazers’ Harrison Brunicke, the Brampton Steelheads’ Porter Martone and the Saginaw Spirit’s Zayne Parekh have been invited to attend Canada’s 2025 IIHF World Championships pre-tournament camp.

Hockey Canada announced an initial roster of 15 players Thursday – that included 11 CHL alumni – while Brunicke, Martone and Parekh were part of seven additional players that will link up with the team in Vienna, Austria and Budapest, Hungary.

Brunicke – the 44th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh – had a career high 30 points (five goals) in just 41 games with the Blazers in 2024-25. He finished his season playing professionally in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins where in 10 games he had two assists while he scored his first pro goal in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

In his third OHL season, Martone had a career high 37 goals and 98 points with the Steelheads to finish tied seventh in OHL scoring. Martone is no stranger to the international stage where he already owns a gold medal from the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships. He has also medalled at the 2022 Hockey U17 World Challenge (silver) and the 2023 U18 World Championships (bronze) while he suited up at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa.

Martone was recently ranked the sixth best North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Parekh, the 2024 CHL Defenceman of the Year, took his game to another level this past season as he became just the sixth CHL blueliner over the past 25 years to surpass 100 points in a season after he recorded 107 alongside 33 goals. The 19-year-old also scored in his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames on April 17 after they made him the ninth overall pick less than a year ago at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Last season, Parekh helped lead Saginaw to victory on home ice at the 2024 Memorial Cup while he won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 2025 IIHF World Championships will take place May 9-25 in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark.