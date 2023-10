Brunet signs entry-level contract with Bruins

The Boston Bruins have signed Victoriaville Tigres defenceman Frederic Brunet to a three-year entry-level contract.

Brunet finished second in scoring among QMJHL defencemen in 2022-23 after a 73-point effort. A difference maker on the power play, Brunet’s 33 assists on the man advantage were tied for the second most among CHL d-men.

The Gatineau, QC., native began last season with Rimouski but was traded to Victoriaville ahead of the QMJHL trade deadline where he had 38 points (10 goals) in just 30 games. The 19-year-old was selected to the Q’s Second All-Star Team.

He made his professional debut April 15 where he recorded two assists for the Providence Bruins against Bridgeport in his lone AHL appearance.

Boston selected Brunet 132nd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.