Bruins star and Titan alumnus Bergeron retires

Former Acadie-Bathurst Titan forward Patrice Bergeron has announced his retirement from hockey.

Bergeron spent 19 seasons with the Boston Bruins where he played 1,294 games and amassed 427 goals and 1,040 points. Arguably the greatest defensive forward in NHL history, Bergeron won the Frank J. Selke Trophy on six occasions and ends his career with a 58.9 per cent success rate in the faceoff circle.

Over the course of his career, the L’Ancienne Lorette, QC., native won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins (2011), won two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014), a World Cup of Hockey (2016), a Spengler Cup (2013) and a World Championship (2004).

In 170 Stanley Cup playoffs games, Bergeron added 50 goals and 128 points.

“For the last 20 years I have been able to live my dream every day,” Bergeron said in a statement. “I have had the honor of playing in front of the best fans in the world wearing the Bruins uniform and representing my country at the highest levels of international play. I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined.

“From my minor hockey days in Quebec City all the way through major junior in Acadie-Bathurst, there were so many coaches, teammates and parents who helped me fall in love with hockey. Thank you for laying the groundwork on what became a lifelong passion.”

In 2021, he claimed the Mark Messier Leadership Award that recognizes an individual as a superior leader within their sport and as a contributing member of society while in 2013 Bergeron earned the King Clancy Trophy that is awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

The 38-year-old was a three-time NHL All-Star (2015, 2016, 2022) and a one-time AHL All-Star (2005) after he had 61 points with the Providence Bruins during the NHL lockout.

In junior, Bergeron spent two seasons with the Titan from 2001-03 where he recorded 74 points (23 goals) in 74 games. His no. 37 jersey was retired by the club in 2011.

He also won a World Juniors gold medal in 2005 where he was named the tournament’s most valuable player after he had 13 points in six games. He was subsequently also named to the All-Star Team.