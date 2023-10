Bruins sign Jackson to entry-level contract

London Knights defenceman Jackson Edward has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.

Edward has collected six points (two goals) in 10 games this season, a year after he amassed 25 points with the Knights during their run to the OHL Championship Series.

Edward was the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft and has played 129 games for the Knights.

The Bruins selected Edward 200th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.