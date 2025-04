Brantford captain Thomas signs ELC with Washington

Brantford Bulldogs captain Patrick Thomas has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

Thomas had a stellar 2024-25 regular season where he finished sixth in OHL scoring with 107 points while his 77 assists led all OHL skaters. Crowned an OHL champion in 2022 as a rookie, Thomas played at a point-per-game pace across 253 games with the Bulldogs franchise as he finishes his junior career.

In Brantford’s first round series win over North Bay, Thomas tallied seven points. The Bulldogs will face Oshawa in Round 2.

Washington selected the 20-year-old 104th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.