Booth inks ELC with Kings

Shawinigan Cataractes defenceman Angus Booth has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the LA Kings.

Booth was the 116th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

In 30 games this season, Booth has tallied 15 points (two goals) from the Cataractes’ blue line. In 167 games, all with Shawinigan, the 19-year-old has recorded 60 points (six goals).

Booth was part of Shawinigan’s QMJHL championship winning side in 2021-22 where he had a career high 23 points in the regular season. He was named captain ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.