Bonk pens entry-level contract with Philadelphia

London Knights defenceman Oliver Bonk has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bonk’s first full season in the OHL saw him record 40 points (10 goals) in 67 games. In the postseason, he’d tally 11 assists in 21 games as the Knights reached the OHL Championship Series.

He was subsequently named to the CHL’s All-Rookie Team as well as the OHL Second All-Rookie Team. A year ago, Bonk collected a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Flyers selected Bonk 22nd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.