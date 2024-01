Boilard scores twice as Team Red wins 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Baie-Comeau’s Raoul Boilard scored twice as Team Red beat Team White 3-1 in the 2024 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, N.B.

Oshawa’s Ben Danford also scored for Team Red who snapped a three-game losing streak. Team White’s lone goal came from Windsor captain Liam Greentree.

Raoul Boilard is use to scoring goals in 🔴 @DrakkarBAC #CHLKTP pic.twitter.com/BC8U4ealrp — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 25, 2024

Mississauga’s Ryerson Leenders and Tri-City’s Lukas Matceka each made 19 saves for Team Red while Owen Sound’s Carter George stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced. Spokane’s Dawson Cowan turned aside 16 of the 17 shots he faced in relief.

After a goalless first, Greentree, who has 24 goals with the Spits this year, gave Team White a 1-0 lead at 1:52 as he scored on a 3-on-1.

The 3-on-1 rush is converted by @SpitsHockey captain Liam Greentree! #CHLKTP | Team ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qGb7BuYmVa — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 25, 2024

Team Red levelled things up at 6:12 as a pair of d-men connected; Vancouver’s Colton Roberts fed Oshawa’s Ben Danford back door to make it 1-1.

D-men connect! @WHLGiants' Colton Roberts finds the @Oshawa_Generals' Ben Danford back door to level things up! #CHLKTP | Team 🔴 pic.twitter.com/yhXn7o6FA8 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 25, 2024

Boilard scored the game-winner 5:52 of the third period as he found a loose puck under Cowan to give Team Red a 2-1 lead. He’d score into the empty-net with 1:20 to play.

The victory secured Team Red’s first win in the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game since 2018.