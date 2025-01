Blue Jackets prospect Elick heads to Tri-City

The Tri-City Americans have acquired Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Charlie Elick from the Brandon Wheat Kings.

In return, the Wheat Kings received Jordan Gavin (2025) and Merrek Arpin. Tri-City also collected a third round WHL Draft pick in 2026 in the deal.

Elick has played 33 games this year where he’s tallied seven assists. The third overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft, the Calgary, AB., native played 163 games with the club and recorded 47 points.

A gold medallist with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships, Elick had a career high 27 points last season.

In Tri-City, he joins fellow NHL prospects Max Curran (COL) and Terrell Goldsmith (UTA).

Columbus selected Elick 36th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.