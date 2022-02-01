Blazers, Giants set to renew rivalry on TSN

The Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants will share the ice for the ninth time this season Friday, doing so before a national audience on TSN, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Eastern.

Winners of seven of eight in the 2021-22 season series, the nationally ranked Blazers enter the Friday showdown tops in the WHL’s B.C. Division with a 28-11-1-0 showing, good for 57 points. The Blazers are led by hometown product Logan Stankoven, a 2021 second-round selection of the Dallas Stars and the reigning WHL Player of the Week who has recorded at least one point in each of his past 10 outings. The diminutive centre currently sits fourth in league-wide scoring with 56 points counting 23 goals and 33 assists coming in 31 appearances.

For the Giants, the upstart club looks to return to its winning ways Friday, doing so on home ice where this season the squad has come away with the victory eight times before its local supporters. In all, sitting fourth in the B.C. Division with a 16-21-2-0 record and 34 points, the Giants continue to challenge for a playoff spot in the WHL’s Western Conference. Leading the way for Vancouver this season has been rookie right-wing Fabian Lysell, the club’s opening-round selection from the 2020 CHL Import Draft and a 2021 first-round choice of the Boston Bruins. On the season, the Swedish-born forward has impressed with 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points coming in 26 outings.

With these two B.C. clubs set to reconnect Friday, get ready ahead of the opening faceoff by recounting the best moments from their previous meetups this season:

January 30: Blazers 5 at Giants 3

🎥 WHL Highlights – January 30, 2022 A three-point night for @DallasStars prospect Logan Stankoven leads Blazers past Giants. STATS 📝 | https://t.co/bM7lf2TKFL pic.twitter.com/omYm7xHsTB — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 31, 2022

January 26: Giants 1 at Blazers 2

WHL Highlights – January 26, 2022 🏒@WHLGiants (1) at @blazerhockey (2) Luke Toporowski and @NYRangers prospect, Dylan Garand, stay hot as Kamloops downs Vancouver! STATS 📰 | https://t.co/WpZ8tagFB1 pic.twitter.com/LVphIkvkDY — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 27, 2022

December 8: Giants 1 at Blazers 7

📽️ WHL Highlights – December 8, 2021 🏒 @WHLGiants (1) at @blazerhockey (7) Kamloops strikes five times on the power play in a victory over Vancouver. STATS 📰 | https://t.co/cDOL5RlgDR pic.twitter.com/MHl5GkRV1p — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 9, 2021

December 3: Blazers 1 at Giants 3

📽️ WHL Highlights – December 3, 2021 🏒 @blazerhockey (1) at @WHLGiants (3)@GoldenKnights prospect Jesper Vikman stands tall between the pipes as the Giants get past the Blazers. 📰 | https://t.co/xnRJnnZZZm pic.twitter.com/tK7CmXjpYD — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 4, 2021

November 13: Blazers 2 at Giants 1

📽️ WHL Highlights – November 13, 2021 🏒 @blazerhockey (2) at @WHLGiants (1) Logan Stankoven's goal proves decisive as Kamloops wins at Vancouver. 📰 | https://t.co/NJ3lSTD8ol pic.twitter.com/FXIQ1jcWTi — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 14, 2021

November 12: Giants 1 at Blazers 7

📽️ WHL Highlights – November 12, 2021 🏒 @WHLGiants (1) at @blazerhockey (6) The Blazers fire 42 shots on goal in a 6-1 win over the Giants. 📰 | https://t.co/xUUGcEXkfo pic.twitter.com/xZuoqwNifW — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 13, 2021

October 22: Giants 4 at Blazers 7

📽️ WHL Highlights – October 22, 2021 🏒 @WHLGiants (4) at @blazerhockey (7) Kamloops uses their quick-strike offence to their advantage in a win over Vancouver. 📰 | https://t.co/fgNjQ1gA4Y pic.twitter.com/eZ7AYunWEP — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 23, 2021

October 16: Blazers 5 at Giants 0