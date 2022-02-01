MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
February 1, 2022

Blazers, Giants set to renew rivalry on TSN

chl on tsn

 

The Kamloops Blazers and Vancouver Giants will share the ice for the ninth time this season Friday, doing so before a national audience on TSN, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Eastern.

Winners of seven of eight in the 2021-22 season series, the nationally ranked Blazers enter the Friday showdown tops in the WHL’s B.C. Division with a 28-11-1-0 showing, good for 57 points. The Blazers are led by hometown product Logan Stankoven, a 2021 second-round selection of the Dallas Stars and the reigning WHL Player of the Week who has recorded at least one point in each of his past 10 outings. The diminutive centre currently sits fourth in league-wide scoring with 56 points counting 23 goals and 33 assists coming in 31 appearances.

For the Giants, the upstart club looks to return to its winning ways Friday, doing so on home ice where this season the squad has come away with the victory eight times before its local supporters. In all, sitting fourth in the B.C. Division with a 16-21-2-0 record and 34 points, the Giants continue to challenge for a playoff spot in the WHL’s Western Conference. Leading the way for Vancouver this season has been rookie right-wing Fabian Lysell, the club’s opening-round selection from the 2020 CHL Import Draft and a 2021 first-round choice of the Boston Bruins. On the season, the Swedish-born forward has impressed with 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points coming in 26 outings.

With these two B.C. clubs set to reconnect Friday, get ready ahead of the opening faceoff by recounting the best moments from their previous meetups this season:

January 30: Blazers 5 at Giants 3

January 26: Giants 1 at Blazers 2

December 8: Giants 1 at Blazers 7

December 3: Blazers 1 at Giants 3

November 13: Blazers 2 at Giants 1

November 12: Giants 1 at Blazers 7

October 22: Giants 4 at Blazers 7

October 16: Blazers 5 at Giants 0

More News
OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Saginaw and Sarnia
20 mins ago
QMJHL Schedule - February 7 to 13, 2022
21 mins ago
February is #TalkToday Month in the OHL
21 mins ago
WHL announces rescheduling of WHL Regular Season game between Moose Jaw and Medicine Hat
5 hours ago
RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights to promote positive mental health beginning in February
5 hours ago
WHL announces postponement of four WHL Regular Season games in Manitoba
23 hours ago