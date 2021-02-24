MENU
February 24, 2021

Blazers acquire forward Peyton McKenzie from Warriors

WHL Network

Kamloops, BC – The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 18-year-old forward Peyton McKenzie from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a sixth-round WHL Draft pick in 2021.

McKenzie was originally selected by the Warriors in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft.

The Sherwood Park, AB native has played 24 games with the Warriors over the past two seasons and has two assists. He also played in 12 games with the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League during the 2019-20 season and had nine points in 12 games.

“We are excited to add Peyton to our organization,” commented General Manager, Matt Bardsley. “He brings real good energy along with a skill set and hockey sense that we look for in a Blazer. He also can play at a pace that we want to play at and believe he will be a good fit to our group.”

McKenzie will join the Blazers for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

21-02-24_MJ_KAM_McKenzie

 

More News
Western Hockey League launches all-new WHL Live on CHL TV for 2020-21
21 mins ago
Bulldogs' Donovan credits skating ability and competitive edge to hockey upbringing
2 hours ago
2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Medicine Hat Tigers
2 hours ago
Kaiden Guhle to captain Raiders in 2020-21
2 hours ago
Vaughn Saves of the Week | February 23, 2021
2 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Mooseheads 4 vs. Eagles 3
2 hours ago