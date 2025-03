Blades goalie Gardner signs entry-level deal with Blue Jackets

Saskatoon Blades goaltender Evan Gardner has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In 41 games this year, Gardner is 22-12-4 and owns a 2.83 GAA and a .911 save percentage alongside three shutouts.

A third round pick in the 2021 WHL Draft, Gardner has won 43 games in 71 games with the Blades. In 2023-24, he led the WHL in GAA (1.91) and save percentage (.927).

Columbus drafted the 19-year-old 60th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.