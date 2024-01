Blades add to lineup with acquisition of Capitals prospect Suzdalev

The Saskatoon Blades have acquired Washington Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev from the Regina Pats.

In return, the Pats received forward Zach Moore, defencemen Samuel Barcik and Dayton Deschamps as well as three WHL draft picks. Saskatoon also collected a 2025 sixth-round draft pick in the trade.

Suzdalev exploded onto the WHL scene a year ago with 38 goals and 85 points in 66 games a year ago and was named to the CHL’s All-Rookie Team.

“We feel Alex is one of the most exciting junior hockey players in the world,” said Blades general manager and president Colin Priestner, “His performance in the playoffs against us last year was incredible and his excitement to return to the WHL and come to Saskatoon made this an easy decision for us.”

This year, he’s played 13 games with Mora IK in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan where he’s scored twice and added an assist but will now return to North America.

The acquisition of Suzdalev is the latest in a line of big-time moves by Priestner as the Blades chase a first WHL championship. In late November, Saskatoon acquired Fraser Minten (TOR) from Kamloops to add to a team that already featured Brandon Lisowsky (TOR), Tanner Molendyk (NSH), Egor Sidorov and Trevor Wong.

Suzdalev was the 70th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.