Blades acquire Blazers captain and Maple Leafs prospect Minten

The Saskatoon Blades have acquired Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten from the Kamloops Blazers.

In return, the Blazers received three WHL Draft picks and Kamloops native Jordan Keller.

Minten began the 2023-24 season in the NHL where he made his debut with the Maple Leafs on Oct. 11 and appeared in four games. He was reassigned to Kamloops Oct. 27 and named captain Nov. 2. In seven games with the Blazers, Minten tallied 10 points (three goals).

In 2022-23, the Vancouver native set career highs with 31 goals, 36 assists and 67 points and appeared in four games at the 2023 Memorial Cup.

In 151 games with the Blazers, Minten recorded 150 points (58 goals).

Toronto selected Minten 38th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.