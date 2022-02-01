Black Heritage Month recognized across Canadian Hockey League

Black Heritage Month honours the legacy of Black Canadians and their communities.

For the Canadian Hockey League, that means celebrating the achievements of players, team staff, fans, and everyone in between, recognizing their daily contributions on and off the ice, and continuing to learn about these communities.

Alongside its 60 member clubs, the Canadian Hockey League will continue to celebrate throughout February. Here are some of our favourite moments to date:

Dans le cadre du mois de l'histoire des noirs, les Olympiques ont choisi de mettre en avant-plan le défenseur, Noah Warren. Écoutez le parcours et la résilience du jeune homme de 17 ans en plus de découvrir ses valeurs familiales. #BlackHistoryMonth #LHJMQhttps://t.co/ZPBaKFULxa — Olympiques Gatineau (@OlympiquesGAT) February 7, 2022

Listen to the journey of Gatineau Olympiques defenceman Noah Warren whose resiliency and discovery of family values helped him become a top prospect ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Rico Phillips (@Ricoflealips) reflects on his opportunity to witness Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement last month in Boston. The #OHL is celebrating #BlackHeritageMonth throughout February 🎥 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 3, 2022

OHL Director of Cultural Diversity and Inclusion Rico Phillips headed to Boston last month to witness the jersey retirement of Willie O’Ree, the first black player in the National Hockey League.

2022 #NHLDraft prospect Isaiah George has been a reliable presence on the @LondonKnights blue line this season. He takes centre stage Friday night on @TSN_Sports as the Knights visit the rival @OHLRangers 🎥 pic.twitter.com/FT78OXaHQI — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 10, 2022

A budding blue-liner noted for his excellent two-way game that allows him to excel at both ends of the ice, Isaiah George of the London Knights ranks 12th among all North American defencemen ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

“I feel inspired to be a role model for those who are coming up behind me." Recent @WHLWpgICE draft pick and @FlyersRaiders forward Turner McIntyre hopes to break down barriers for Black hockey players in the community.#BlackHistoryMonth | #AlbertaBuilt pic.twitter.com/C4IuhWbyd0 — Hockey Alberta (@HockeyAlberta) February 9, 2022

Chosen in the 10th round of the 2021 WHL Draft, future Winnipeg ICE forward Turner McIntyre looks to leave a legacy and be a role model in helping to continue to break down barriers for Black hockey players.

With a mother from Jamaica whose family embraced the game, and a father who serves as the head scout of @AttackOHL, @OHLIceDogs assistant coach @SeanTeakle discusses his love of hockey as part of the #OHL's #BlackHeritageMonth celebrations 🎥 pic.twitter.com/n3bAFaHJMm — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 10, 2022

It’s all in the family for Niagara IceDogs assistant coach Sean Teakle whose Jamaican-born mother has embraced hockey while his father serves as head scout for the Owen Sound Attack.

The Wolves will celebrate Black History Month starting today. With players using the #TapeOutHate hockey tape to stand with @TheOfficialHDA to promote that there is no place for racism in hockey.

Tape available at Canadian Tire: https://t.co/uhb2qnGOHR#BlackHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/Q9JfybcbcS — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) February 6, 2022

The Sudbury Wolves are standing alongside the Hockey Diversity Alliance and its anti-racism campaign with the use of #TapeOutHate stick tape.

En ce mois de février, nous célébrons la diversité et l’inclusion à l’occasion du mois de l’histoire des noirs. Les Tigres sont fiers de compter dans leurs rangs deux joueurs appartenant à la communauté noire: Igor Mburanumwe et Alpha Barry. ✊🏿 🔗 https://t.co/ePowJyH7O7 pic.twitter.com/548LEnRz0e — Tigres de Victoriaville 🏆 (@TigresVicto) February 8, 2022

The Victoriaville Tigres are proud to celebrate Black History Month alongside two players from the Black community in forward Alpha Barry and defenceman Igor Mburanumwe.

One of the most accomplished Black players in hockey, Kamloops Blazers graduate and longtime Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla spent three seasons in the junior circuit underscored by back-to-back Memorial Cup championships, while today he serves as a part owner of the Blazers.

Shawn Belle played more than 250 regular season and playoff games with the Tri-City Americans, and on this day in 2004, he was the hero in a victory over Everett.@TCAmericans | #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/LClfkVfXuB — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 14, 2022

Blue-liner Shawn Belle spent five seasons in the WHL split between the Regina Pats and Tri-City Americans, where following his second full season he was selected in the opening round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues.