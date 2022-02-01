MENU
February 1, 2022

Black Heritage Month recognized across Canadian Hockey League

 

Black Heritage Month honours the legacy of Black Canadians and their communities.

For the Canadian Hockey League, that means celebrating the achievements of players, team staff, fans, and everyone in between, recognizing their daily contributions on and off the ice, and continuing to learn about these communities.

Alongside its 60 member clubs, the Canadian Hockey League will continue to celebrate throughout February. Here are some of our favourite moments to date:

Listen to the journey of Gatineau Olympiques defenceman Noah Warren whose resiliency and discovery of family values helped him become a top prospect ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

OHL Director of Cultural Diversity and Inclusion Rico Phillips headed to Boston last month to witness the jersey retirement of Willie O’Ree, the first black player in the National Hockey League.

A budding blue-liner noted for his excellent two-way game that allows him to excel at both ends of the ice, Isaiah George of the London Knights ranks 12th among all North American defencemen ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Chosen in the 10th round of the 2021 WHL Draft, future Winnipeg ICE forward Turner McIntyre looks to leave a legacy and be a role model in helping to continue to break down barriers for Black hockey players.

It’s all in the family for Niagara IceDogs assistant coach Sean Teakle whose Jamaican-born mother has embraced hockey while his father serves as head scout for the Owen Sound Attack.

The Sudbury Wolves are standing alongside the Hockey Diversity Alliance and its anti-racism campaign with the use of #TapeOutHate stick tape.

The Victoriaville Tigres are proud to celebrate Black History Month alongside two players from the Black community in forward Alpha Barry and defenceman Igor Mburanumwe.

One of the most accomplished Black players in hockey, Kamloops Blazers graduate and longtime Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla spent three seasons in the junior circuit underscored by back-to-back Memorial Cup championships, while today he serves as a part owner of the Blazers.

Blue-liner Shawn Belle spent five seasons in the WHL split between the Regina Pats and Tri-City Americans, where following his second full season he was selected in the opening round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues.

