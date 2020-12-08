Big wins highlight latest action in #KiaCHLeCup

Four more teams punched their ticket to the third round of tournament play Tuesday:

Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3 vs. Prince Albert Raiders 1

VICTOIRE! Gabriel Belley-Pelletier remporte son match de deuxième tour à la #KiaLCHeCoupe! En route vers la troisième ronde ✅ 🎮 pic.twitter.com/dSi2LRqMEA — Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (@DrakkardeBaieCo) December 8, 2020

The Drakkar sailed to a tidy 3-1 victory to open the night after recovering from an early deficit as the squad led by Gabriel Belley-Pelletier drew offense from Max-Antoine Melancon, Mathys Poulin, and Nathael Roy, who put the dagger to the Raiders at the 25.7-second mark of the final frame.

Sudbury Wolves 6 vs. Victoriaville Tigres 1

🚨 @blakemurray92 🚨Moving on to ROUND 3

Round 1 ✅ Round 2 ✅ Round 3 will be 🔥 #KiaCHLeCup pic.twitter.com/qduJgbs0Us — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) December 9, 2020

With Blake Murray at the controls, the Wolves chased down the Tigres in their second-round matchup, coming away with a 6-1 decision highlighted by a natural hat-trick by Los Angeles Kings first-round pick Quinton Byfield that marked his second three-goal game of the tournament.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan 7 vs. Kitchener Rangers 1

Another high scoring win for Dylan Champagne and he's off to the 3rd round of the Memorial eCup! Une autre victoire de haut niveau pour Dylan Champagne et il passe en 3e ronde de la eCoupe Memorial!#KiaCHLeCup pic.twitter.com/cuPxTRfaTx — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) December 9, 2020

The Rangers were no match for the Titan who claimed a 7-1 win, filling the net seven times in a row after Kitchener lit the lamp early in the first frame. Among the top performers for the winning side was team representative Dylan Champagne who netted a pair, as did teammate Cole Huckins, a 2021 NHL Draft prospect.

Peterborough Petes 7 vs. Moncton Wildcats 3

Shawn Spearing (@SpearingShawn) wins 7-3 and will move onto play @ABTitan in Round 3! ↪ Zach Gallant scored a hat-trick and four other Petes found the back of the net while @ShutoutsJones stood tall.#KiaCHLeCup pic.twitter.com/eSIz49V2Eq — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) December 9, 2020

Represented by Shawn Spearing, the Petes came away with a big 7-3 victory over the Wildcats to close out the night in which the squad opened the offensive floodgates by scoring the game’s first six goals before Moncton tallied twice. Adding the seventh for Peterborough was Zach Gallant, marking his third goal of the night.