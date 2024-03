Bertucci pens ELC with Stars

Flint Firebirds defenceman Tristan Bertucci has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars.

The Stars drafted Bertucci 61st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In 57 games this year, Bertucci has tallied 42 points (nine goals) from Flint’s blue line while last year he hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his career.

Bertucci ranks second in Firebirds team history in games played (182) and points (107) by a defenceman.